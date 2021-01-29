 

Gene Therapy Market to Reach US$ 20.9 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR 29.7%|UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the gene therapy market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The gene therapy market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the gene therapy market. The gene therapy market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the gene therapy market at the global and regional levels. The Global Gene therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2021-2027 to reach US 20.9 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

Gene therapy is the next trend of curative transformation in the life sciences industry. Globally, around 2,600 clinical trials in gene therapy have been performed, are underway, or have been approved to date. More than ever, the field of gene therapy seeks to identify a route to the clinic and the market. Approximately 20 gene therapies have now been licensed and over two thousand clinical trials of human gene therapy have been published globally. Aging populations worldwide and socio-economic risk factors are among the primary influences driving this surge.

As per Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) Quarterly Regenerative Medicine Global Data Report Q12019, 372 gene therapy clinical trials were in progress as of the end of Q1. Remarkably, a margin (217 or 58%) were studies in Phase II, followed by Phase I (123 or 33%), and Phase III (32 or 9%). The number of gene therapy clinical trials edged up by 10 from the 362 recorded as of the end of 2018.

Covid-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has dislocated global management attempts across gene therapies. The manufacture and delivery of treatments, research and clinical development, and commercial operations are the three areas within the gene therapy sector that have been most interrupted amid the COVID-19 crisis. The development of gene therapies has been less affected. For instance, Peter Marks, Director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) stated that with the arrival of therapies for cell and gene therapies over the last five years, it should have doubled in size while it is only modestly larger, 15-20% larger in size.

