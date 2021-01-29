 

Donaldson to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, is planning to webcast its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the call, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

 

REPLAY:

The webcast replay will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

