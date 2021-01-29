 

Tallinn District Court did not satisfy the appeals of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat, Elkoral OÜ, OÜ Kristiine KVH and AS Merko Ehitus Eesti

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 17:30  |  20   |   |   


 

Today, on 29 January 2021, Tallinn District Court decided not to satisfy  the appeals of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat and its three creditors - Elkoral OÜ, OÜ Kristiine KVH and AS Merko Ehitus Eesti- against the ruling in which Harju County Court decided to terminate the reorganization proceedings. AS Tallinna Moekombinaat will decide on its further steps after getting thoroughly acquainted with the ruling. The District Court ruling can be appealed within 15 days.

T1 Mall of Tallinn continues its daily activities. The reorganization process of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat does not affect operations of other group companies of AS Pro Kapital Grupp.

Allan Remmelkoor
Member of the Management Board
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee


 




AS Pro Kapital Grupp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tallinn District Court did not satisfy the appeals of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat, Elkoral OÜ, OÜ Kristiine KVH and AS Merko Ehitus Eesti   Today, on 29 January 2021, Tallinn District Court decided not to satisfy  the appeals of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat and its three creditors - Elkoral OÜ, OÜ Kristiine KVH and AS Merko Ehitus Eesti- against the ruling in which Harju County Court …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Clarification Regarding Recapitalization
Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Braden Parker as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
Tallinn District Court did not satisfy the appeals of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat, Elkoral OÜ, OÜ Kristiine KVH and AS Merko Ehitus Eesti
19.01.21
Pro Kapital is publishing a listing prospectus and has applied for admission to trading of its nonconvertible bonds 20-2024 on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn bond list
19.01.21
Pro Kapital is publishing a listing prospectus and has applied for admission to trading of its nonconvertible bonds 20-2024 on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn bond list