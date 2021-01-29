 

Atlas Air Worldwide to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results On Thursday, February 18

Conference Call/Webcast – 11:00 A.M. Eastern

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, prior to the opening of stock market trading on Thursday, February 18.

John W. Dietrich, Atlas Air Worldwide’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Spencer Schwartz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 18.

Interested parties may listen to the call live at Atlas Air Worldwide’s Investor site or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kdnn77fd.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be archived on the Investor site following the call. A replay will also be available through February 25 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. Toll Free) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside the U.S.) and using Access Code 2969689#.

Slides complementing the company’s presentation will be available for downloading from the Investor site prior to the call.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts: Investors – InvestorRelations@atlasair.com 
  Media – CorpCommunications@atlasair.com 

 


