 

Insight Ranks Among Top LGBTQ-Friendly Employers on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, has received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equity.

Insight continues to make strides in championing LGBTQ teammates, having increased its score this year from its CEI rating of 70 in 2020 and 60 in 2019. The company joins the ranks of 1,142 major U.S. businesses with 500 full-time employees and above that were assessed in the 2021 index.

“Our progress in HRC’s Corporate Equality Index reinforces that Insight is a place where anyone is welcome, and we’re intent on growing a truly diverse and inclusive culture,” said Jen Vasin, senior vice president of human resources, Insight. “It is our diverse workforce that is responsible for bringing fresh perspectives and different points of view to inspire creativity and better outcomes across our business.”

The CEI assessment rates employers on their ability to provide crucial protections for the more than 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million workers outside of the United States who identify as LGBTQ. Ratings are based on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and
  • Corporate social responsibility

Insight supports its teammate resource groups, which are teammate-led volunteer groups that have attracted more than 1,200 active members and provide a greater voice for cultures and communities that have traditionally faced challenges in the workplace. The Insight Stands Out group, with more than 200 members, champions a highly visible and inclusive environment for LGBTQ teammates, families and allies.

In 2020, Insight Stands Out served as an advocate reviewing company communication on self-identification, reinstating domestic partner benefits, and advising company guidelines on matters like restroom inclusivity and the dress-code policy. The group additionally partnered with Insight’s HR team to update the company anti-discrimination policy to include gender identity and created an educational resource library for teammates.

Disclaimer

