 

American Express Continues to Expand The Centurion Lounge Network with The Opening of Its 14th Location at Denver International Airport

Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced that it will open its 14th Centurion Lounge at Denver International Airport (DEN) on February 1, 2021. Located in the Concourse C Mezzanine, the new lounge will cover more than 14,000-square-feet, making it the second-largest Centurion Lounge location to date. Card Members visiting the Denver Centurion Lounge will continue to see health-and-safety practices in place, as part of the “Centurion Lounge Commitment.” These practices have been implemented across the lounge network and include socially distanced seating, reduced capacity, increased cleaning frequency, requirements to wear a face covering when entering the lounge, served food instead of buffets, and more.

American Express continues to expand The Centurion Lounge Network with the opening of its 14th Location at Denver International Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

The new location hosts a variety of locally inspired amenities, including American Express’ first-ever Craft Beer Bar, which will offer rotating selections of some of Colorado’s best local brews, a locally sourced Italian-inspired menu curated by award-winning Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, design features reminiscent of Denver’s neighboring Rocky Mountains, immersive game options and more.

A recent Amex Trendex* survey found that half of consumers (49%) expect to travel by plane this summer. As consumers begin setting their sights on future travels, American Express is continuing to back Card Members whenever they may be ready to travel again through new and enhanced travel offerings, including the ongoing expansion of The Centurion Lounge Network.

“We’re excited to unveil a new Centurion Lounge at one of the most frequented airports by our Premium Card Members, Denver International Airport, and provide a safe and comfortable space for our Card Members as they look to start their travels again,” said Alexander Lee, Vice President of Travel Experiences and Benefits. “We collaborated closely with local partners to design a space that brings to life all of the unique offerings of Denver, from their renowned craft brewery and culinary scene, to the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains.”

