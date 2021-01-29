IBA – Transparency Notification
(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 29, 2021, 17.45
Summary of the notification
IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on January 29, 2021.
In its notification, BNP Paribas Asset Management SA has notified, that following the introduction of statutory thresholds by the issuer, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 1% threshold.
Content of the notification
- Reason for the notification: Introduction of statutory thresholds by the issuer
- Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
BNP Paribas Asset Management SA
SA 47000-75318 Parias cedex 09-France
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: 10-03-2020
- Threshold crossed (in %): 1%
- Denominator: 37.760.676
- Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|
BNP Paribas Asset Management SA
|0
|0.00%
|
BNP Paribas Asset
Management Belgium SA
|528,425
|0
|1.40%
|Subtotal
|528,425
|1.40%
|TOTAL
|528,425
|0
|1.40%
|0,00%
|
|
