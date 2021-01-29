 

IBA – Transparency Notification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 17:56  |  50   |   |   

 

IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 29, 2021, 17.45

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on January 29, 2021.

In its notification, BNP Paribas Asset Management SA has notified, that following the introduction of statutory thresholds by the issuer, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 1% threshold.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Introduction of statutory thresholds by the issuer         
  • Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

BNP Paribas Asset Management SA
SA 47000-75318 Parias cedex 09-France

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 10-03-2020
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 1%
  • Denominator: 37.760.676
  • Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

           

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction  
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights  
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities  
BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

  		  0   0.00%    
BNP Paribas Asset
Management Belgium SA

  		  528,425 0 1.40%    
Subtotal   528,425   1.40%    
  TOTAL 528,425 0 1.40% 0,00%  
Seite 1 von 2
Ion Beam Applications IBA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IBA – Transparency Notification   IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings) Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 29, 2021, 17.45 Summary of the notification IBA (Ion Beam Application), the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Clarification Regarding Recapitalization
Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Braden Parker as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Iba – Acquisition of Own Share
27.01.21
IBA – Transparency Notification
21.01.21
Iba – Acquisition of Own Shares
21.01.21
IBA Press R
12.01.21
IBA Press Release – Share buyback

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
5
Ion Beam Applications