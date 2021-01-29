Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Announces Nominations to Reappoint Ulrich Dauer as CEO and to Appoint Florian Schmid as CFO

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Announces Nominations to Reappoint Ulrich Dauer as CEO and to Appoint Florian Schmid as CFO 29.01.2021 / 18:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, 29 January 2021 - the Board of Directors (Board) of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) announced today that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on Friday, March 12, 2021. The EGM will take place virtually.



The EGM agenda, explanatory notes and terms of participation have been made public and are available as of January 29, 2021 on the Vivoryon website https://www.vivoryon.com/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021/. Vivoryon shareholders are invited to consult the company website in order to obtain current information on the procedures for participating in the EGM.



Key agenda items for the EGM include:

1. Reappointment of Dr. Ulrich Dauer as executive member of the Board

The Board nominates Dr. Ulrich Dauer for reappointment as executive member of the Board and shall upon reappointment regrant him the title of Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1st, 2021.

2. Appointment of Mr. Florian Schmid as executive member of the Board

The Board nominates Mr. Florian Schmid for appointment as executive member of the Board and shall upon appointment grant him the title of Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1st, 2021.



"I am delighted to welcome Florian Schmid to Vivoryon. He brings a wealth of experience to the Board, including an excellent track record in scaling organizations and leading finance and investor relations in the EU and US," said Dr. Erich Platzer, Chairman of the Board.



Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO of Vivoryon, added: "Throughout his career, Florian has demonstrated remarkable talent in driving financial performance and serving as a strategic partner. We are convinced that Florian will be instrumental in executing our growth strategy and the development of our pipeline for the benefit of patients."