CHMP Issues Positive Opinion Recommending Ofatumumab in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for subcutaneous ofatumumab for adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

Opinion based on Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II studies

Copenhagen, Denmark; January 28, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting marketing authorization of subcutaneous ofatumumab for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults with active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. Novartis submitted the Marketing Authorization Application for ofatumumab in this indication in January 2020. Ofatumumab is being developed and marketed worldwide by Novartis under a license agreement between Genmab and Novartis Pharma AG.

“The positive CHMP opinion for subcutaneous ofatumumab in relapsing multiple sclerosis is an important step in potentially bringing this product to patients in Europe who will benefit from the efficacy and ease of dosing that ofatumumab will provide. We look forward to the European Commission’s final decision on this application,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

The opinion was based on data from the Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II trials, which investigated the efficacy and safety of monthly subcutaneous ofatumumab 20mg versus once daily oral teriflunomide 14mg in adults with RMS. The results from the ASCLEPIOS studies were presented at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in September 2019 and published in the August 6, 2020 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine.

About ASCLEPIOS

The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies (NCT02792218 and NCT02792231) are twin, identical design, flexible duration (up to 30 months), double-blind, randomized, multi-center Phase 3 studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of ofatumumab 20mg monthly subcutaneous injections versus teriflunomide 14mg oral tablets taken once daily in adults with a confirmed diagnosis of RMS1,2. The two studies enrolled 1,882 patients with RMS, between the ages of 18 and 55 years, with an Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.51,2. The studies were conducted in over 350 sites in 37 countries.