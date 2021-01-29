 

CHMP Issues Positive Opinion Recommending Ofatumumab in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 18:10  |  27   |   |   

Company Announcement

  • Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for subcutaneous ofatumumab for adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
  • Opinion based on Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II studies

Copenhagen, Denmark; January 28, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting marketing authorization of subcutaneous ofatumumab for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults with active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. Novartis submitted the Marketing Authorization Application for ofatumumab in this indication in January 2020. Ofatumumab is being developed and marketed worldwide by Novartis under a license agreement between Genmab and Novartis Pharma AG.

“The positive CHMP opinion for subcutaneous ofatumumab in relapsing multiple sclerosis is an important step in potentially bringing this product to patients in Europe who will benefit from the efficacy and ease of dosing that ofatumumab will provide. We look forward to the European Commission’s final decision on this application,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

The opinion was based on data from the Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II trials, which investigated the efficacy and safety of monthly subcutaneous ofatumumab 20mg versus once daily oral teriflunomide 14mg in adults with RMS. The results from the ASCLEPIOS studies were presented at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in September 2019 and published in the August 6, 2020 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine.

About ASCLEPIOS
The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies (NCT02792218 and NCT02792231) are twin, identical design, flexible duration (up to 30 months), double-blind, randomized, multi-center Phase 3 studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of ofatumumab 20mg monthly subcutaneous injections versus teriflunomide 14mg oral tablets taken once daily in adults with a confirmed diagnosis of RMS1,2. The two studies enrolled 1,882 patients with RMS, between the ages of 18 and 55 years, with an Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.51,2. The studies were conducted in over 350 sites in 37 countries.

Seite 1 von 4


Genmab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CHMP Issues Positive Opinion Recommending Ofatumumab in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Company Announcement Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for subcutaneous ofatumumab for adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Opinion based on Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II studies Copenhagen, Denmark; January 28, 2021 – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Clarification Regarding Recapitalization
Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Braden Parker as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Grant of Restricted Stock Units and Warrants to Employees in Genmab
27.01.21
Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons
26.01.21
Genmab Announces 2020 Net Sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab)
15.01.21
Genmab Announces that Janssen has been Granted U.S. FDA Approval for DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) for Patients with Newly Diagnosed Light-chain (AL) Amyloidosis
13.01.21
Genmab Achieves USD 40 Million Milestone in Collaboration with AbbVie
06.01.21
Genmab to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
05.01.21
Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons
04.01.21
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer