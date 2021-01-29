 

Patient Access Solutions, Hestia Insight, and US Stem Cell to Form Business Consortium

COMMACK, NY, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare and financial industries, has announced today that Patient Access Solutions, (PASO) Hestia Insight through its subsidiary Hestia Health, and US Stem Cell will form a Consortium business model for the treatment of individuals with anxiety and depression. 

Anxiety disorders affect 40 million adults and one in eight children in the United States. They interfere with daily functioning and often lead to depression, substance abuse, suicide attempts and other disorders. Depressive disorders affect about 19 million American adults. More than 50 percent of people diagnosed with depression also have an anxiety disorder. Coexisting anxiety and depression account for the most disabling mental health disorders in the United States.

We are coming out of a difficult period, with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we believe there are many innovative technologies that should be introduced in the healthcare industry and commercialized. Using Trancranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) will optimize the brain function. In recent years, the team has demonstrated that the results from treatment can lead to remarkable clinical improvements in many neuropsychiatric disorders.   

This business consortium is lead by an extraordinary scientific team, headed by Dr. Gualberto Ruaño from UCONN Health and Harvard Hospital.

Hestia Health, US Stem Cell, and Patient Access Solutions will provide the facility locations and all business narratives including funding/financing, branding, patient awareness campaigns, licensing, facility build outs, and billing.

The global healthcare market reached a value of nearly $8,452 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to nearly $11,909 billion by 2022

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com

Patient Access Solutions Inc.  (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.  

