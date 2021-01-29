 

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation Closes Its Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 18:35  |  59   |   |   

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (CRIS II) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 24,150,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 3,150,000 units sold to the underwriters pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option. CRIS II is the second climate-focused special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) launched by a veteran team of founders and directors with decades of leadership and operating experience in the utility, renewable energy, private equity and finance industries. The first, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, dba Climate Real Impact Solutions (CRIS), announced on January 22, 2021 a definitive agreement for business combination with EVgo, the largest electric vehicle public fast charging network in the U.S.

CRIS II is co-sponsored by private funds affiliated with Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), which has more than $640 billion in sustainable investment assets under its management.

For its evaluation of transaction opportunities, CRIS II will employ a business acquisition strategy that utilizes both financial and environmental metrics to maximize the value and the climate impact of the combined company. As with CRIS, the team will concentrate on an acquisition target involved in decarbonization of consumers’ homes, offices and means of transportation. Focusing on these subsectors offers opportunities for accelerating value creation by climate technologies that have already demonstrated commercial effectiveness and economic viability.

The CRIS II founders and directors offer wide-ranging, industry-leading expertise and experience, with clean energy and financial leadership roles served at Fortune 500 companies, private equity and investment firms, and government regulatory and advisory groups.

CRIS II will retain the executive leadership team from CRIS, consisting of co-founder, chief executive officer and director David Crane, former CEO of NRG Energy, Inc.; co-founder and chief financial officer John Cavalier, former managing partner of Hudson Clean Energy Partners and global chairman/senior advisor of Credit Suisse’s Energy Group; and co-founder and chief commercial officer Beth Comstock, former Vice Chair of General Electric (GE).

Richard Kauffman, energy investor and former New York State Chairman of Energy and Finance with oversight of the New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and Jamie Weinstein, managing director, portfolio manager and head of corporate special situations at PIMCO, who both serve as directors for CRIS, will also serve on the CRIS II board of directors, Kauffman as chairman. New board members for CRIS II include:

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation Closes Its Public Offering Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (CRIS II) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 24,150,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 3,150,000 units sold to the underwriters pursuant to the full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing
Visa Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update