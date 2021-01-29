Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation Closes Its Public Offering

CRIS II is co-sponsored by private funds affiliated with Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), which has more than $640 billion in sustainable investment assets under its management.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (CRIS II) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 24,150,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 3,150,000 units sold to the underwriters pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option. CRIS II is the second climate-focused special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) launched by a veteran team of founders and directors with decades of leadership and operating experience in the utility, renewable energy, private equity and finance industries. The first, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, dba Climate Real Impact Solutions (CRIS), announced on January 22, 2021 a definitive agreement for business combination with EVgo, the largest electric vehicle public fast charging network in the U.S.

For its evaluation of transaction opportunities, CRIS II will employ a business acquisition strategy that utilizes both financial and environmental metrics to maximize the value and the climate impact of the combined company. As with CRIS, the team will concentrate on an acquisition target involved in decarbonization of consumers’ homes, offices and means of transportation. Focusing on these subsectors offers opportunities for accelerating value creation by climate technologies that have already demonstrated commercial effectiveness and economic viability.

The CRIS II founders and directors offer wide-ranging, industry-leading expertise and experience, with clean energy and financial leadership roles served at Fortune 500 companies, private equity and investment firms, and government regulatory and advisory groups.

CRIS II will retain the executive leadership team from CRIS, consisting of co-founder, chief executive officer and director David Crane, former CEO of NRG Energy, Inc.; co-founder and chief financial officer John Cavalier, former managing partner of Hudson Clean Energy Partners and global chairman/senior advisor of Credit Suisse’s Energy Group; and co-founder and chief commercial officer Beth Comstock, former Vice Chair of General Electric (GE).

Richard Kauffman, energy investor and former New York State Chairman of Energy and Finance with oversight of the New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and Jamie Weinstein, managing director, portfolio manager and head of corporate special situations at PIMCO, who both serve as directors for CRIS, will also serve on the CRIS II board of directors, Kauffman as chairman. New board members for CRIS II include: