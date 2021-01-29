 

Cubic and LA Metro Release Contactless Fare Payment Option on Android

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 18:41  |  38   |   |   

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) launched the regional TAP application for Android phones, delivering a safe, contactless way to pay transit fare on Metro and 25 additional TAP transit agencies in L.A. County.

Cubic and Metro produced the state-of-the-art mobile application, which brings together virtual fare payment, TAP card management, trip-finding, multimodal program information and more, in one easy-to-use app.

“Cubic’s partnership with Metro has been a collaborative effort to continually deliver innovative solutions that simplify journeys for Metro riders,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “The TAP app on Android ensures a safer, more convenient way to travel on Metro. Riders now have a TAP vending machine on their Android device and their entire account and journey can be managed from their device.”

By adding the TAP app on an Android device, riders can “tap and ride”, holding their device near the TAP validator upon boarding a bus or train and the fare is deducted immediately. The TAP app allows users to manage their TAP accounts and various multi-modal programs, such as Metro Bike Share, in addition to planning their journeys with a regional trip planner.

This Android release follows the iPhone and Apple Watch launch last September. For more information, visit taptogo.net.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Cubic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cubic and LA Metro Release Contactless Fare Payment Option on Android Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) launched the regional TAP application for Android phones, delivering a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing
Visa Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Cubic Corporation Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
27.01.21
 Cubic Announces FirstNet Ready Push-To-Talk Radio Gateway
27.01.21
Cubic Corporation Publishes Inaugural 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
26.01.21
Cubic Announces Global Launch of Umo Platforms to Enhance Urban Mobility
19.01.21
Cubic Nuvotronics and RFMW Announce Distribution Agreement
06.01.21
Cubic and MTA OMNY Rollout Complete Across All 472 New York City Subway Stations