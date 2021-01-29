American Cannabis Company, Inc. Talks to The Stock Day Podcast About Its 2021 Acquisition Strategy 

Jolly commented on the Company's impressive growth over the last year, and asked about their background and current projects. "American Cannabis Company has been around since 2013," shared Buffalo. "The company has built out over 2 million square feet of growth space, and along the way we have been looking to add additional products and services, which we have with SoHum Living Soils," he continued. "We're currently looking to make these acquisitions and we're happy to be able to diversify our income, and hopefully level our income, by adding these acquisitions to our portfolio."

DENVER, CO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Stock Day Podcast welcomed American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) ("the Company"), a company that offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. CEO of the Company, Terry Buffalo, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent announcement detailing a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase assets of Good Meds and BOSM Labs, a cannabis cultivation and extraction facility operating in a 60,000 sq. ft. building. "We have started the due diligence and the audit process is underway, and we're looking to close this acquisition hopefully in the second quarter of this year," said Buffalo. "It provides us the opportunity to expand up to 60,000 sq. ft. to help meet the growing medical and adult demand in the Colorado market."

The conversation then turned to BOSM Labs, which produces live resin, live batter, budder, and shatter. "One of the big advantages of BOSM is that it is a hydrocarbon extraction lab. So, that will provide us the ability to add new products, SKUs, and meet the ever-growing demand here in the Colorado market."

"What do you think will be some of the catalysts you will try to get done in the next two to three quarters?" asked Jolly. "The biggest thing is to get these two acquisitions that we have on the schedule for 2021, get them integrated into the company, and then start looking for 2022 opportunities," said Buffalo.

Buffalo then elaborated on the Company's consulting services division. "We've seen a big increase in calls and emails into the company. We have new clients now in all five states, and we are currently looking to add a few more in each one of those five states," said Buffalo. "We're looking for additional states to potentially come onboard before the end of the year, which will hopefully increase our consulting business for 2021."