Fiberon Set to Launch New Products in Unique Virtual Experience Event

Fiberon announces the launch of their 2021 new products, which will be showcased in a unique Virtual Experience beginning Tuesday, February 2 at fiberondecking.com/2021virtualexperience. The Fiberon Virtual Experience provides an immersive experience featuring outdoor environments that include Fiberon’s new and current products, educational materials and videos, selling tools and live Q&A sessions, and connects with the builder community in conjunction with Fiberon’s virtual presence at IBSx.

Brio Rhythm railing is now available with round aluminum balusters, offering another way to customize an outdoor living space. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We strive to offer the on-trend products that best reflect the personal style of today’s homeowners,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development at Fiberon. “Our 2021 new products provide a combination of durability and style that makes them suitable for both commercial and residential projects.”

Good Life Composite Decking – Cabana

Cabana is the multi-chromatic griege hue homeowners have been asking for. Part of the Good Life Escapes Collection, Cabana pairs well with a wide variety of Fiberon products, making it even easier to create the perfect outdoor living space.

Good Life Composite Decking – Matching Fascia and Risers

Matching fascia and risers are now available for all colors of Good Life composite decking. The new fascia and risers perfectly match the color and embossing of Good Life deck boards.

Hidden Grooved Fasteners – Innovation by CAMO

Install decking in half the time with award-winning Fiberon EDGE and EDGEX Clips – pre-assembled, one-pass fasteners with no partial installation required for the consumer who wants to build a better deck and have an unparalleled install experience. As the industry professional’s first choice and with a first-class consumer warranty, this partnership is bound to build for a lifetime.

Fiberon Outdoor Lighting

Featuring warm-toned LED lights that are easy to install, Fiberon outdoor lighting provides ambience and increases the safety of an outdoor living space by illuminating the deck, railing and stairs. Multiple options are available to complement any combination of decking and railing.

Brio Rhythm Railing – Round Aluminum Balusters

Brio Rhythm railing features a flat, drink-friendly top rail made from a sturdy, low-maintenance composite material, now available with round aluminum balusters, offering another way to customize an outdoor living space. Choose your railing color, baluster material and color, and baluster height to create a unique look.