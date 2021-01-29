 

Recruiter.com Maps Out 2021 Plan to Achieve $40M and Profitability

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com (OTCQB:RCRT) released its January 2021 Shareholder Letter highlighting its 2020 accomplishments and outlining its plans to achieve $40M in run-rate revenue along with profitability.

“Our corporate mission aligns with our nation's mission at this historic moment. As the country seeks to rebuild in the aftermath of the pandemic, we will drive the effort to re-hire millions of people and provide new economic opportunities for the next generation,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. “As a destination website for all things recruiting (last month, we generated $4M in organic [free] traffic according to SpyFu.com), we believe Recruiter.com is uniquely positioned to generate significant revenue by helping employers, candidates, and recruiters make meaningful employment connections. In 2020, we helped top companies find call center operators, nurses, mortgage professionals, IT engineers, and even a rocket scientist. We also helped our network of small and independent recruiters earn thousands of dollars in fees during a year when the recruiting industry was hit hard.”

A few of Recruiter.com’s 2020 accomplishments:

  • Year-over-year revenue growth (through Q3'20) of 50.9%
  • Grew gross profit by 43% (through Q3'20) to over $1.6M
  • Grew website recruiter platform users to >27,500 recruiters
  • Grew social media recruiter community to >835,000 members
  • Signed new clients and serviced 20 Fortune 500 companies
  • Launched Video SaaS offering with 40+ trials underway
  • Added artificial intelligence to search over 500M candidates

In Q4, Recruiter.com announced three new initiatives:

  • Recruiter.com On Demand is a gig platform where recruiters deliver all forms of recruiting services, from sourcing to full talent acquisition. Recruiter.com On Demand enables employers to engage recruiters of their choice on a per-project or time-based basis, with Recruiter.com managing the entire process and paying the recruiter a percentage of revenue. All Recruiter.com On Demand gig recruiters have access to the Recruiter.com AI and Video platforms to improve their success rates. The On-Demand recruiting industry is a $5B sector.
