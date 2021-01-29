Recruiter.com Maps Out 2021 Plan to Achieve $40M and Profitability

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com (OTCQB:RCRT) released its January 2021 Shareholder Letter highlighting its 2020 accomplishments and outlining its plans to achieve $40M in run-rate revenue along with profitability.



“Our corporate mission aligns with our nation's mission at this historic moment. As the country seeks to rebuild in the aftermath of the pandemic, we will drive the effort to re-hire millions of people and provide new economic opportunities for the next generation,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. “As a destination website for all things recruiting (last month, we generated $4M in organic [free] traffic according to SpyFu.com), we believe Recruiter.com is uniquely positioned to generate significant revenue by helping employers, candidates, and recruiters make meaningful employment connections. In 2020, we helped top companies find call center operators, nurses, mortgage professionals, IT engineers, and even a rocket scientist. We also helped our network of small and independent recruiters earn thousands of dollars in fees during a year when the recruiting industry was hit hard.”