iRhythm Technologies Provides Statement on Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) Novitas Recent Rate Publication

Following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Calendar Year 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule published on December 1, 2020, iRhythm has been coordinating with other industry participants to seek appropriate carrier pricing for CPT codes 93241, 93243, 93245 and 93247. iRhythm submitted a meeting request with Novitas on January 3, 2021. iRhythm anticipates meeting with Novitas but the meeting has not yet been scheduled.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, commented on the recent publication by Novitas Solutions (“Novitas”) of rates applicable to the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes 93241, 93243, 93245 and 93247.

The Company believes that the published rates by Novitas on January 29, 2021, are crosswalked from CPT codes 93224 and 93226, which are existing CPT codes for external continuous electrocardiographic recording up to 48 hours.

The Company is seeking additional information from Novitas and will provide updates as soon as practicable.

