MassRoots Re-Launches Online Store Focused on High-Margin Products

MassRoots has also enabled customers to pay for products with Bitcoin and Ethereum (“Cryptocurrencies”). The Company records the value of these sales as the market price of the Cryptocurrencies received for payment at the time the transaction occurs. MassRoots may hold up to 20% of its current assets in the form of Cryptocurrencies which it received as payment for products and the Company’s management may effectuate sales of these Cryptocurrencies at its sole discretion.

MassRoots, Inc. (“MassRoots” or the “Company”) (OTCPink:MSRT), a technology and media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, is pleased to announce it has re-launched its online store carrying products from which the Company expects to generate profit margins greater than 80% per unit sold – with the initial items being MassRoots stickers and cups. MassRoots’ online store is accessible at www.MassRoots.com .

“We’re asking MassRoots’ supporters to consider purchasing products from our store to help us repay our debts and other liabilities, provide the Company working capital, and fund production of additional content on our YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms,” stated MassRoots Chief Executive Officer Isaac Dietrich. “If we are able to generate significant revenue from these products, we believe it has the potential to strengthen our balance sheet and fund the production of additional high-quality, informative content covering the regulated cannabis industry.”

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCPink: MSRT) is a leading media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, with a significant following and traffic across its online and social media platforms. MassRoots has been covered by CNBC, CNN, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Reuters, Associated Press, and Forbes. For more information on MassRoots, please visit MassRootsInvestors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

