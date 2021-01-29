 

Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor

New York, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced Brian McMahon, a 23-year IPG veteran and founding CEO of Orion, is joining IPG corporate as a senior business advisor. In this new position, Brian will work across the IPG portfolio to foster innovative thinking, with a focus on delivering higher value services to our clients. Brian will also be an advisor to companies participating in our various accelerator and venture programs.

“Brian brings an entrepreneurial mindset to our business, which is a key reason he has been so successful over the years at building and strengthening multiple companies within the group,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG. “We’re excited to have him join us at IPG headquarters to bring that expertise to bear, so as to uncover new ways for us to deliver innovative solutions for our clients. He’ll also advise start-ups in our accelerator programs and help them build the strong cultures and business results he’s known for.”

“I look forward to partnering with Philippe and the senior team at IPG as an advisor, and share my experiences in helping clients find pragmatic solutions for real world business problems,” commented Brian McMahon. “In addition, I look forward to working alongside the IPG brands to re-think and refine commercial models for our business, especially in sectors outside the traditional agency landscape,” Brian added.

Brian joined IPG in 1998 as CEO of Orion. Over the years, he and his team continued to evolve Orion to meet client needs, delivering unique business solutions to IPG clients around the world. During his tenure Brian also oversaw and reshaped various IPG business units, including Newspaper Services of America, Wahlstrom, Rapport, ID Media and BPN, unlocking growth and delivering value to clients domestically and internationally.

Named a Media Maven by Advertising Age, Brian has been celebrated for his commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Orion has consistently achieved the highest business ranking in IPG’s company-wide Climate for Inclusion survey every year the company has fielded the assessment.

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

