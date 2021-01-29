 

Consumer Safety Advisory ScottsMiracle-Gro Alerts Consumers of Potential Debris in Certain Soil Products; Launches Effort to Remove Existing Inventory for Michigan Retail Outlets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 20:00  |  44   |   |   

MARYSVILLE Ohio, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottsMiracle-Gro has initiated a consumer advisory for certain Miracle-Gro Raised Bed Soil, Nature’s Care Raised Bed Soil, and Miracle-Gro Performance Organics In-Ground Soil produced at one of our Michigan facilities between May 15, 2020 and June 4, 2020 and is replacing them with new products. This voluntary action is being undertaken in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The products being withdrawn could potentially contain foreign materials (such as plastic, fabric, metal, glass, ceramic, rubber or styrofoam) that do not align with the Company’s internal quality and safety standards. The company is taking steps to be sure the replacement product aligns with internal standards.

“The quality, safety and purity of our products are of utmost importance to us,” said Dave Swihart, Senior Vice President of Global Technology and Operations, whose role includes product stewardship and safety. “We regret that last spring the products produced did not live up to the rigorous protocols and policies in place to help ensure our products meet our quality and safety standards. We take the report of foreign material found in soils seriously and we’re taking these transparent steps to ensure our strict product quality standards and consumer protections have been achieved.”

The Company will work with retail partners to remove and replace any affected remaining inventory at retail out of an abundance of care.

Lot codes known to be affected are:

  • IC 05-15-20 1-2 02-22
  • IC 05-20-20 1-1 12-15
  • IC 05-20-20 1-1 12-14
  • IC 05-27-20 2-1 06-36
  • IC 05-27-20 2-1 06-37
  • IC 06-03-20 2-1 14-00
  • IC 06-04-20 1-2 01-24
  • IC 05-20-20-3-1 14-46

The location of the code is on the back of the bag 2" to 3" below the top seal for the Miracle-Gro Raised Bed Soil, Nature’s Care Raised Bed Soil. The lot code for the Miracle-Gro Performance Organics In-Ground Soil can be found on the back of the bag near or in the yellow stripe.

Consumers who have unopened or partially used bags of the soil with these lot codes are urged to dispose of the product.  

Through our product guarantee, consumers who still have unopened or partially used bags may contact Scotts’ consumer services department on a dedicated line at 855-779-0395 or MiracleGroSoils@Scotts.com, and obtain a refund or replacement for the purchase. 

As a reminder, the Company also recommends that consumers wear gardening gloves when handling products of this type.

No other ScottsMiracle-Gro products are impacted by this voluntary action.

Contact:
Molly Jennings 
ScottsMiracle-Gro
molly.jennings@scotts.com
937.578.1352

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10c9d9b5-d77d-4130 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e686d847-8109-4dc3 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc06672a-136f-473d ...


