GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

“2021 marks our 103 r d consecutive year of paying a dividend, a track record that few companies can match,” said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “Over the past decade, GATX has invested approximately $8.0 billion in our business and returned over $1.5 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchase. Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and stable investment grade credit ratings. This dividend increase is reflective of the board’s confidence in GATX’s long-term outlook and demonstrates the Company’s ongoing commitment to return capital to our shareholders.”

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb. 26, 2021. GATX has paid quarterly dividends without interruption since 1919, and the dividend amount announced today represents a 4.2% increase from the prior year’s dividend.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

