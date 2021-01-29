 

GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

29.01.2021, 20:13  |  51   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb. 26, 2021. GATX has paid quarterly dividends without interruption since 1919, and the dividend amount announced today represents a 4.2% increase from the prior year’s dividend.

“2021 marks our 103rd consecutive year of paying a dividend, a track record that few companies can match,” said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “Over the past decade, GATX has invested approximately $8.0 billion in our business and returned over $1.5 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchase. Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and stable investment grade credit ratings. This dividend increase is reflective of the board’s confidence in GATX’s long-term outlook and demonstrates the Company’s ongoing commitment to return capital to our shareholders.”

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would”, and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

