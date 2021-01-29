 

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD) -

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $15.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.16.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $3.9 million and $15.2 million, respectively compared to $2.8 million and $15.7 million for the same periods of 2019. Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2019 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $91,000 (from a gain of $386,000 to a gain of $295,000) for the three month period and an increase in securities gains of $679,000 (from a gain of $591,000 to a gain of $1,270,000) for the twelve month period. Impacting the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was a write down of assets held for sale and a loss on sale of premises and equipment that totaled $949,000.

  • Gain on sale of loans increased $719,000 and $2.4 million, respectfully, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, to $1.2 million and $4.1 million, respectively, compared to $508,000 and $1.8 million for the 2019 periods. The increase is the result of a significant increase in the number of consumers who are refinancing their mortgage due to the current low interest rate environment.

  • The provision for loan losses decreased $1.1 million and $110,000, respectfully, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, to $585,000 and $2.6 million, respectively, compared to $1.7 million and $2.7 million for the 2019 periods. The higher provision during the 2019 periods was primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that had become non-performing during the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision during 2020 remained elevated due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $0.55 and $2.16, respectively. Basic earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $0.40 and $2.23, respectively, with diluted earnings per share of $0.39 and $2.20, respectively.

  • Return on average assets was 0.85% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.68% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.85% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.94% for the corresponding period of 2019.

  • Return on average equity was 9.55% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 7.22% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average equity was 9.66% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 10.54% for the corresponding period of 2019.

COVID-19 Activity

  • Approximately one third of employees working remotely.

  • As of December 31, 2020, loan modification/deferral program in place to defer payments up to 180 days for principal and/or interest with only $8.7 million in loan principal remaining in deferral.

  • All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.

  • Participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.

  • Significantly reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March 2020 continuing through December 2020.

  • Total paycheck protection program loans originated to be held on balance sheet at December 31, 2020 total $11.2 million.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.4 million for the same period of 2019. Core earnings were $13.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $15.1 million for the same period of 2019. Core earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $0.51 basic and diluted, compared to $0.35 basic and $0.33 diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2019. Core earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $1.98 basic and diluted, compared to $2.14 basic and $2.12 diluted for the same period of 2019. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.79% and 8.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.59% and 6.23% for the corresponding period of 2019. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.78% and 8.85% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 0.90% and 10.14% for the corresponding period of 2019. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was 2.81% and 2.94%, compared to 3.22% and 3.31% for the corresponding periods of 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by a decrease in the yield of the loan portfolio of 28 and 16 basis points ("bps"), while the investment portfolio yield declined 80 and 65 bps, respectively, for the three and twelve month periods during the current low interest rate environment. Further compressing the net interest margin was the significant increase of interest-bearing deposits. These deposits carry a current yield of a few basis points as commercial customers have received PPP funding and retail customers have received stimulus funding. Rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased over the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and these rate decreases have partially offset the decline in earning asset yield.

Assets

Total assets increased $169.3 million to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.  Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly due to deposit growth resulting from the various economic recovery programs instituted at the state and federal levels that impacted both commercial and retail customers, coupled with customers becoming more risk adverse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Net loans decreased $13.1 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019, as the COVID-19 business and travel restrictions curtailed various lending activities such as indirect auto, home equity, and commercial. Lending activity began to rebound as business and travel restrictions were lessened during the second half of 2020. The investment portfolio increased $15.5 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested into short-term municipal bonds.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.77% at December 31, 2020 from 0.92% at December 31, 2019 as non-performing loans have decreased to $10.3 million at December 31, 2020 from $12.4 million at December 31, 2019 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that was paid-off during the fourth quarter of 2020. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $211,000 and $716,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.03% of total loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2019.

Deposits

Deposits increased $170.4 million to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $114.6 million to $449.4 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.  Driving deposit growth was the receipt of PPP funding by commercial customers, stimulus funding by retail customers, and customers becoming more risk adverse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Emphasis during 2020 has been on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $9.2 million to $164.1 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $2.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $882,000 at December 31, 2020 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $2.5 million at December 31, 2019 to an unrealized gain of $4.7 million at December 31, 2020). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2020 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $364,000. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.27 at December 31, 2020 compared to $22.01 at December 31, 2019, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.95% at December 31, 2020 compared to 9.31% at December 31, 2019. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $1.28 per share and $1.26 per share, respectively.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates eighteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  110 Reynolds Street
  Williamsport, PA 17702
  570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com
     

THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

    December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share Data)   2020   2019   % Change
ASSETS:            
Noninterest-bearing balances   $ 31,821       $ 24,725       28.70   %
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions   181,537       23,864       660.71   %
Total cash and cash equivalents   213,358       48,589       339.11   %
             
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value   162,261       148,619       9.18   %
Investment equity securities, at fair value   1,288       1,261       2.14   %
Investment securities, trading   40       51       (21.57 ) %
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value   15,377       13,528       13.67   %
Loans held for sale   5,239       4,232       23.79   %
Loans   1,344,327       1,355,544       (0.83 ) %
Allowance for loan losses   (13,803 )     (11,894 )     16.05   %
Loans, net   1,330,524       1,343,650       (0.98 ) %
Premises and equipment, net   32,702       32,929       (0.69 ) %
Accrued interest receivable   8,394       5,246       60.01   %
Bank-owned life insurance   33,638       29,253       14.99   %
Goodwill   17,104       17,104         %
Intangibles   671       898       (25.28 ) %
Operating lease right of use asset   3,136       4,154       (24.51 ) %
Deferred tax asset   2,526       3,338       (24.33 ) %
Other assets   8,385       12,471       (32.76 ) %
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,834,643       $ 1,665,323       10.17   %
             
LIABILITIES:            
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,045,086       $ 989,259       5.64   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   449,357       334,746       34.24   %
Total deposits   1,494,443       1,324,005       12.87   %
             
Short-term borrowings   5,244       4,920       6.59   %
Long-term borrowings   153,475       161,920       (5.22 ) %
Accrued interest payable   1,112       1,671       (33.45 ) %
Operating lease liability   3,175       4,170       (23.86 ) %
Other liabilities   13,048       13,655       (4.45 ) %
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,670,497       1,510,341       10.60   %
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued               n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,532,576 and 7,520,740 shares issued; 7,052,351 and 7,040,515 shares outstanding   41,847       41,782       0.16   %
Additional paid-in capital   52,523       51,487       2.01   %
Retained earnings   82,769       76,583       8.08   %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain:            
Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities   4,714       2,455       92.02   %
Defined benefit plan   (5,596 )     (5,232 )     (6.96 ) %
Treasury stock at cost, 480,225   (12,115 )     (12,115 )       %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   164,142       154,960       5.93   %
Non-controlling interest   4       22       (81.82 ) %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   164,146       154,982       5.91   %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,834,643       $ 1,665,323       10.17   %
                             

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   2020   2019   % Change   2020   2019   % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                        
Loans including fees   $ 13,814       $ 14,789       (6.59 ) %   $ 57,217       $ 60,384     (5.24 ) %
Investment securities:                        
Taxable   820       1,098       (25.32 ) %   3,778       3,997     (5.48 ) %
Tax-exempt   166       140       18.57   %   650       660     (1.52 ) %
Dividend and other interest income   246       388       (36.60 ) %   993       1,733     (42.70 ) %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   15,046       16,415       (8.34 ) %   62,638       66,774     (6.19 ) %
                         
INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Deposits   2,159       3,107       (30.51 ) %   10,565       11,443     (7.67 ) %
Short-term borrowings   6       3       100.00   %   43       793     (94.58 ) %
Long-term borrowings   914       984       (7.11 ) %   3,807       3,723     2.26   %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   3,079       4,094       (24.79 ) %   14,415       15,959     (9.67 ) %
                         
NET INTEREST INCOME   11,967       12,321       (2.87 ) %   48,223       50,815     (5.10 ) %
                         
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   585       1,700       (65.59 ) %   2,625       2,735     (4.02 ) %
                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   11,382       10,621       7.17   %   45,598       48,080     (5.16 ) %
                         
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                        
Service charges   441       635       (30.55 ) %   1,690       2,411     (29.90 ) %
Debt securities gains, available for sale   372       440       (15.45 ) %   1,592       640     148.75   %
Equity securities (losses) gains   (3 )     74       (104.05 ) %   27       89     (69.66 ) %
Securities gains (losses), trading   5       (25 )     120.00   %   (11 )     19     (157.89 ) %
Bank-owned life insurance   161       140       15.00   %   653       574     13.76   %
Gain on sale of loans   1,227       508       141.54   %   4,148       1,754     136.49   %
Insurance commissions   96       87       10.34   %   416       433     (3.93 ) %
Brokerage commissions   191       326       (41.41 ) %   970       1,358     (28.57 ) %
Debit card income   344       346       (0.58 ) %   1,280       1,378     (7.11 ) %
Other   241       376       (35.90 ) %   1,403       1,796     (21.88 ) %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   3,075       2,907       5.78   %   12,168       10,452     16.42   %
                         
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   5,270       5,317       (0.88 ) %   21,632       21,829     (0.90 ) %
Occupancy   723       627       15.31   %   2,650       2,712     (2.29 ) %
Furniture and equipment   886       827       7.13   %   3,411       3,248     5.02   %
Software amortization   235       242       (2.89 ) %   978       871     12.28   %
Pennsylvania shares tax   341       285       19.65   %   1,289       1,148     12.28   %
Professional fees   474       640       (25.94 ) %   2,362       2,474     (4.53 ) %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance   289       97       197.94   %   939       578     62.46   %
Write down of assets held for sale         475       (100.00 ) %         475     (100.00 ) %
Loss on sale of premises and equipment         474       (100.00 ) %         474     (100.00 ) %
Marketing   91       192       (52.60 ) %   261       425     (38.59 ) %
Intangible amortization   53       62       (14.52 ) %   227       264     (14.02 ) %
Other   1,278       1,056       21.02   %   5,319       5,210     2.09   %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   9,640       10,294       (6.35 ) %   39,068       39,708     (1.61 ) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION   4,817       3,234       48.95   %   18,698       18,824     (0.67 ) %
INCOME TAX PROVISION   911       397       129.47   %   3,474       3,138     10.71   %
NET INCOME   $ 3,906       $ 2,837       37.68   %   $ 15,224       $ 15,686     (2.95 ) %
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   5       4       25.00   %   18       14     28.57   %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $ 3,901       $ 2,833       37.70   %   $ 15,206       $ 15,672     (2.97 ) %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.55       $ 0.40       37.50   %   $ 2.16       $ 2.23     (3.14 ) %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.55       $ 0.39       41.03   %   $ 2.16       $ 2.20     (1.82 ) %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC   7,050,389       7,039,968       0.15   %   7,044,542       7,038,714     0.08   %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED   7,050,389       7,338,468       (3.93 ) %   7,044,542       7,113,339     (0.97 ) %
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE   $ 0.32       $ 0.32         %   $ 1.28       $ 1.26     1.59   %
                                                       

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans   $ 42,882     $ 303     2.81 %   $ 55,727     $ 446     3.21 %
All other loans   1,304,521     13,575     4.14 %   1,306,203     14,437     4.43 %
Total loans   1,347,403     13,878     4.10 %   1,361,930     14,883     4.38 %
                         
Taxable securities   140,074     1,048     3.04 %   145,273     1,372     3.83 %
Tax-exempt securities   33,187     210     2.57 %   22,406     177     3.20 %
Total securities   173,261     1,258     2.95 %   167,679     1,549     3.75 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits   183,428     18     0.04 %   30,393     207     1.50 %
                         
Total interest-earning assets   1,704,092     15,154     3.54 %   1,560,002     16,639     4.26 %
                         
Other assets   123,352             108,235          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,827,444             $ 1,668,237          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 206,563     47     0.09 %   $ 172,573     69     0.16 %
Super Now deposits   271,600     433     0.63 %   216,535     445     0.82 %
Money market deposits   277,980     304     0.44 %   229,486     535     0.94 %
Time deposits   285,281     1,375     1.92 %   375,838     2,058     2.20 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,041,424     2,159     0.82 %   994,432     3,107     1.25 %
                         
Short-term borrowings   11,068     6     0.29 %   4,781     3     0.25 %
Long-term borrowings   153,506     914     2.50 %   162,241     984     2.30 %
Total borrowings   164,574     920     2.35 %   167,022     987     2.24 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,205,998     3,079     1.03 %   1,161,454     4,094     1.39 %
                         
Demand deposits   439,841             329,873          
Other liabilities   18,218             19,693          
Shareholders’ equity   163,387             157,217          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,827,444             $ 1,668,237          
Interest rate spread           2.51 %           2.87 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 12,075     2.81 %       $ 12,545     3.22 %
                                     


    Three Months Ended December 31,
    2020   2019
Total interest income   $ 15,046     $ 16,415  
Total interest expense   3,079     4,094  
Net interest income   11,967     12,321  
Tax equivalent adjustment   108     224  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)   $ 12,075     $ 12,545  
                 

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 

    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans   $ 45,650     $ 1,441     3.16 %   $ 66,435     $ 2,038     3.07 %
All other loans   1,304,209     56,079     4.30 %   1,309,806     58,774     4.49 %
Total loans   1,349,859     57,520     4.26 %   1,376,241     60,812     4.42 %
                         
Taxable securities   142,714     4,630     3.30 %   134,935     5,306     3.99 %
Tax-exempt securities   28,973     823     2.89 %   25,702     835     3.29 %
Total securities   171,687     5,453     3.23 %   160,637     6,141     3.88 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits   140,022     141     0.10 %   21,161     310     2.00 %
                         
Total interest-earning assets   1,661,568     63,114     3.80 %   1,558,039     67,263     4.33 %
                         
Other assets   118,536             111,839          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,780,104             $ 1,669,878          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 193,568     256     0.13 %   $ 169,832     216     0.13 %
Super Now deposits   254,177     1,755     0.69 %   231,816     1,758     0.76 %
Money market deposits   245,633     1,529     0.62 %   239,317     2,184     0.91 %
Time deposits   338,895     7,025     2.07 %   345,635     7,285     2.11 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,032,273     10,565     1.02 %   986,600     11,443     1.16 %
                         
Short-term borrowings   12,660     43     0.34 %   34,897     793     2.27 %
Long-term borrowings   162,636     3,807     2.34 %   155,841     3,723     2.25 %
Total borrowings   175,296     3,850     2.20 %   190,738     4,516     2.25 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,207,569     14,415     1.19 %   1,177,338     15,959     1.34 %
                         
Demand deposits   394,210             321,443          
Other liabilities   20,858             22,379          
Shareholders’ equity   157,467             148,718          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,780,104             $ 1,669,878          
Interest rate spread           2.61 %           2.99 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 48,699     2.94 %       $ 51,304     3.31 %
                                     


    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2020   2019
Total interest income   $ 62,638     $ 66,774  
Total interest expense   14,415     15,959  
Net interest income   48,223     50,815  
Tax equivalent adjustment   476     489  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)   $ 48,699     $ 51,304  
                 


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   Quarter Ended
    12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019
Operating Data                    
Net income   $ 3,901     $ 4,472     $ 3,760     $ 3,073     $ 2,833  
Net interest income   11,967     11,845     12,250     12,161     12,321  
Provision for loan losses   585     645     645     750     1,700  
Net security gains   374     1,011     196     27     489  
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains   2,701     3,024     2,423     2,409     2,418  
Non-interest expense   9,640     9,707     9,611     10,110     10,294  
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin   2.81 %   2.76 %   3.01 %   3.19 %   3.22 %
Annualized return on average assets   0.85 %   0.97 %   0.85 %   0.74 %   0.68 %
Annualized return on average equity   9.55 %   11.05 %   9.60 %   7.83 %   7.22 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.06 %   0.06 %   0.05 %   0.04 %   1.19 %
Net charge-offs   211     193     168     144     4,055  
Efficiency ratio   65.36 %   64.89 %   65.10 %   68.96 %   69.42 %
                     
Per Share Data                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.55     $ 0.63     $ 0.53     $ 0.44     $ 0.40  
Diluted earnings per share   0.55     0.63     0.53     0.43     0.39  
Dividend declared per share   0.32     0.32     0.32     0.32     0.32  
Book value   23.27     23.05     22.66     22.23     22.01  
Common stock price:                    
High   27.30     22.83     27.75     35.36     35.58  
Low   19.61     19.61     20.01     19.05     29.68  
Close   26.01     19.85     22.71     24.30     35.58  
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic   7,050     7,045     7,042     7,041     7,040  
Fully Diluted   7,050     7,045     7,042     7,103     7,338  
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued   7,533     7,528     7,523     7,521     7,521  
Treasury   480     480     480     480     480  
                               


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   Quarter Ended
    12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets   $ 1,834,643     $ 1,840,779     $ 1,838,364     $ 1,688,508     $ 1,665,323  
Loans, net   1,330,524     1,335,711     1,336,370     1,336,900     1,343,650  
Goodwill   17,104     17,104     17,104     17,104     17,104  
Intangibles   671     724     777     836     898  
Total deposits   1,494,443     1,491,810     1,474,305     1,326,734     1,324,005  
Noninterest-bearing   449,357     434,248     418,324     332,759     334,746  
Savings   209,924     202,781     195,964     183,929     176,732  
NOW   287,775     268,463     268,348     229,919     218,605  
Money Market   283,742     274,480     247,753     204,832     216,038  
Time Deposits   263,645     311,838     343,915     375,295     377,884  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,045,086     1,057,562     1,055,980     993,975     989,259  
                     
Core deposits*   1,230,798     1,179,972     1,130,389     951,439     946,121  
Shareholders’ equity   164,142     162,422     159,578     156,562     154,960  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 10,334     $ 10,553     $ 11,097     $ 11,300     $ 12,421  
Non-performing loans to total assets   0.56 %   0.57 %   0.60 %   0.67 %   0.75 %
Allowance for loan losses   13,803     13,429     12,977     12,500     11,894  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.03 %   1.00 %   0.96 %   0.93 %   0.88 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   133.57 %   127.25 %   116.94 %   110.62 %   95.76 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.77 %   0.78 %   0.82 %   0.84 %   0.92 %
                     
Capitalization                    
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   8.95 %   8.82 %   8.68 %   9.27 %   9.31 %
                               

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   2020   2019   2020   2019
GAAP net income   $ 3,901   $ 2,833   $ 15,206     $ 15,672  
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   295   386     1,270       591  
Non-GAAP core earnings   $ 3,606   $ 2,447   $ 13,936     $ 15,081  
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Return on average assets (ROA)   0.85 %   0.68 %   0.85 %   0.94 %
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   0.06 %   0.09 %   0.07 %   0.04 %
Non-GAAP core ROA   0.79 %   0.59 %   0.78 %   0.90 %
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Return on average equity (ROE)   9.55 %   7.22 %   9.66 %   10.54 %
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   0.72 %   0.99 %   0.81 %   0.40 %
Non-GAAP core ROE   8.83 %   6.23 %   8.85 %   10.14 %
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   $ 0.55     $ 0.40     $ 2.16     $ 2.23  
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   0.04     0.05     0.18     0.09  
Non-GAAP basic core EPS   $ 0.51     $ 0.35     $ 1.98     $ 2.14  
         
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Diluted EPS   $ 0.55     $ 0.39     $ 2.16     $ 2.20  
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   0.04     0.06     0.18     0.08  
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS   $ 0.51     $ 0.33     $ 1.98     $ 2.12  
                                 

COVID-19 Loan Deferrals as of December 31, 2020

(In Thousands)   Amount
Commercial, financial, and agricultural   $ 2,497  
Real estate mortgage:    
Residential   1,626  
Commercial   4,172  
Consumer automobile loans   384  
Other consumer installment loans   36  
Total loan deferrals   $ 8,715  
         

