 

Cortes Campers Launches New Website Featuring Carbon Fiber RV Travel Trailers and Campers

Cortes Campers manufactures RV travel trailers and campers from the highest quality marine materials plus our advanced technology in molded aluminized fiberglass construction. Cortes Campers CEO, Paul Spivak, has Patents Pending for the new revolutionary RV travel trailers and campers designs.  cortescampers.com

EUCLID, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortes Campers, a division of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), launches its new RV Travel Trailers and Campers website showcasing the new 17-ft state-of-the-art travel trailers manufactured from its advanced technology in molded aluminized fiberglass construction patents pending. The company is using an innovative one-of-a-kind axle-less independent suspension from Timbren Axle for a higher ground clearance.

​“The US Lighting Group and Cortes Campers are thrilled to announce the launch of a new Cortes Campers website. It features state-of-the-art molded aluminized fiberglass RV Travel Trailers and Campers. We are excited about the new exterior and interior designs we offer for outdoor enthusiasts, weekend campers, and long-term RV travelers. The luxurious travel trailers and campers include additional storage space, windows, appliances, and the latest technology to monitor essential energy sources. Cortes Campers are approximately 50% lighter, much stronger, and smarter than anything you've ever experienced,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group.

Mr. Spivak continues, “Cortes Campers uses cutting-edge materials and next-generation manufacturing processes to revolutionize the manufacturing of recreational vehicles. We are manufacturing a new line of Monoshell travel trailers and campers and selling them through the company’s own Dealer network with exclusive licensed distributors in the United States.” 

Cortes Campers true four-season recreational travel trailers and campers are handcrafted from aerospace materials for exceptional weight, strength, and thermal properties. The exterior design features the Cortes Campers honeycomb Monoshell core made from biaxial aluminized fiberglass material, carbon fiber, and marine-grade gelcoats. The luxurious interior has installed safety features with electronic monitoring systems and multi-functional power management system designed by its sister company, Intellitronix Corporation. intellitronix.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact
US Lighting Group
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, OH 44117 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000
shareholder-relations@uslightinggroup.com


