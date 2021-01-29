 

cbdMD, Inc. To Host Conference Call To Discuss December 31, 2020, First Quarter Results

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the world’s leading, and most highly trusted and recognized health & wellness CBD companies, announced today that it will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, to discuss the company’s December 31, 2020 first quarter financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

 
   

Domestic:

 

1-888-267-2822

   

International:

 

1-973-528-0011

   
   

Replay dial in – Available through March 11, 2021

 
   

Domestic:

 

1-877-481-4010

   

International:

 

1-919-882-2331

   

Replay Passcode:

 

39768

   

Webcast/Webcast Replay link- available through February 9,
2021: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2206/39768

 

 

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world’s leading, most highly trusted health & wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, please visit ​www.cbdMD.com​, follow cbdMD on ​Instagram ​and ​Facebook​, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products and our ability to increase our market share, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues, our ability to effectively leverage our brand partnerships and sponsorships, our ability to effectively compete in our market, our ability to achieve our net sales guidance, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 ​THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.



