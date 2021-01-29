Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Of 2021

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FRA: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2020.

"This was a significant quarter for us in that we received our Cannabis 2.0 sales license which then subsequently allowed us to sign two LOI’s as we further transition into a 2.0 product focused company,” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Sproutly. “With the 2.0 license and these partnerships, we are ideally positioned to leverage our THR facility to produce differentiated cannabis and hemp products that use the natural water soluble and oil ingredients with our APP technology in Canada.”