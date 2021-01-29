 

Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Of 2021

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FRA: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2020.

"This was a significant quarter for us in that we received our Cannabis 2.0 sales license which then subsequently allowed us to sign two LOI’s as we further transition into a 2.0 product focused company,” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Sproutly. “With the 2.0 license and these partnerships, we are ideally positioned to leverage our THR facility to produce differentiated cannabis and hemp products that use the natural water soluble and oil ingredients with our APP technology in Canada.”

Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended November 30, 2020

  • The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc., (“THR”), a licensed producer and processor under the Cannabis Act, received its cannabis extract sales license from Health Canada. THR is authorized to manufacture and sell Cannabis 2.0 products directly to provincial distributors and other authorized Canadian retail supply channels. THR’s ability to sell Cannabis 2.0 products allows it to utilize its licensed APP technology and offer the Company’s strain specific cannabis extracts, edible and beverage products in Canada through its existing provincial sales relationships.
  • THR entered into a cannabis supply agreement with the province of Ontario through the OCS. Ontario will be the 6th province in Canada to carry the Company’s CALIBER branded products, following Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia earlier this year as well as Alberta and New Brunswick in 2019.
  • The Company amended the maturity date of its previously issued convertible debentures from October 24, 2020 to April 24, 2021 and reduced the conversion price from $0.105 to $0.06 per share.
  • The Company and Infusion Biosciences Inc. (“Infusion”) extended the maturity dates of both the $1 million private loan issued by Infusion to the Company on January 28, 2020, and the $855,000 private loan issued by Infusion to the Company on August 27, 2020, by six months to April 24, 2021.
  • The Company settled an aggregate of $182,340 of payroll indebtedness owed to certain current and former employees for past services rendered through the issuance of 2,604,867 common shares at a deemed issuance price of $0.07 per share.
  • The Company settled an aggregate of approximately $69,300 of indebtedness owed to one arms-length creditor for past services rendered through the issuance of 1,386,000 common shares at a deemed issuance price of $0.05 per share.

Subsequent Events

