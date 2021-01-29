 

Valorem Announces Acquisition of British Columbia Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 21:52  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALOREM RESOURCES INC. (the “Company” or “Valorem”) (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an acquisition agreement dated January 29, 2021 (the “Agreement”) to acquire the British Columbia project (the “BC Property”) located in the Cariboo District, British Columbia. The BC Property comprises multiple tenure blocks totaling more than 4,000 ha, which strategically target the Transitional or Basalt Siltstone of the Barkerville Terrain.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire the BC Property by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1267818 B.C. Ltd. and will assume all of its assets, namely the BC Property. As consideration for the BC Property, the Company will issue a total of 30,000,000 common shares to five independent shareholders of 1267818 B.C. Ltd. (representing approximately 37.32% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares). No new insiders and no control persons will be created in connection with the acquisition of the BC Property.

The Company has also arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 17,391,304 units at a price of 11.5 cents per unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2-million. Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional share at a price of 15 cents for term of one year following closing.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval, and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. A finder's fee commensurate with regulatory policies may be paid, if applicable.

About Valorem Resources Inc.

Valorem explores and develops precious metal Property in the Americas.

For further details and maps, please see:
https://valoremresources.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD - Valorem Resources Inc.

Tony Louie, Interim CEO and Director
Email: tlouie@valoremresources.com
Phone: 604-319-8712

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including the likelihood of commercial mining and possible future financings are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include unsuccessful exploration results, changes in metals prices, changes in the availability of funding for mineral exploration, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings which are available at www.sedar.com.


Valorem Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valorem Announces Acquisition of British Columbia Gold Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VALOREM RESOURCES INC. (the “Company” or “Valorem”) (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an acquisition agreement dated January 29, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Digital Ally Announces Notable Multi-Year Order for its Body Cameras and EVO-HD In-Car System for ...
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Amarin Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Icosapent Ethyl for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04:14 Uhr
Valorem Completes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
21.01.21
Valorem kündigt Explorationsprogramm im Projekt Wings Shear an
21.01.21
Valorem Announces Exploration Program for Wings Shear Project
18.01.21
Valorem kündigt geographisches Erkundungsprogramm im Konzessionsgebiet Black Dog Lake an
18.01.21
Valorem Announces Black Dog Lake Geography Program
05.01.21
Valorem erwirbt das Konzessionsgebiet Wing Shear in Neufundland
05.01.21
Valorem Acquires Wing Shear Property in Newfoundland