 

ImmunoGen Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its 2020 Operating Results

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 12, 2021 to discuss its 2020 operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.

Conference Call Information

To access the live call by phone, dial (877) 621-5803; the conference ID is 1666147. The call may also be accessed through the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the webcast, a replay of the call will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.”

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

