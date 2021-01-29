 

New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; “New Residential” or the “Company”) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common and preferred stock dividend distributions.

Common Stock Dividends

During 2020, taxable dividends for New Residential’s common stock (CUSIP #64828T201) were approximately $0.62409 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2020 common stock distributions.

 

Record

Pay

 

Ordinary

Qualified

Section 199A

Long-Term

Return of

 

 

Date

Date(1)

Form

Dividend

Dividend(2)

Dividend(3)

Capital Gain

Capital

Total

Q4’19

12/31/19

01/31/20

Cash

$0.39005

$0.07946

$0.31059

$0.00000

$0.10995

$0.50000

Q1’20

04/15/20

05/15/20

Cash

$0.03901

$0.00795

$0.03106

$0.00000

$0.01099

$0.05000

Q2’20

07/02/20

07/31/20

Cash

$0.07801

$0.01589

$0.06212

$0.00000

$0.02199

$0.10000

Q3’20

10/05/20

10/30/20

Cash

$0.11702

$0.02384

$0.09318

$0.00000

$0.03298

$0.15000

7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”) Dividends

During 2020, taxable dividends for New Residential’s Series A preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T300) were approximately $1.87500 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2020 Series A preferred stock distributions.

 

Record

Pay

 

Ordinary

Qualified

Section 199A

Long-Term

Return of

 

 

Date

Date(1)

Form

Dividend

Dividend(2)

Dividend(3)

Capital Gain

Capital

Total

Q4’19

01/15/20

02/14/20

Cash

$0.46875

$0.07450

$0.39425

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.46875

Q1’20

04/15/20

05/15/20

Cash

$0.46875

$0.07450

$0.39425

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.46875

Q2’20

07/15/20

08/14/20

Cash

$0.46875

$0.07450

$0.39425

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.46875

Q3’20

10/15/20

11/13/20

Cash

$0.46875

$0.07450

$0.39425

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.46875

7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B”) Dividends

During 2020, taxable dividends for New Residential’s Series B preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T409) were approximately $1.78124 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2020 Series B preferred stock distributions.

 

Record

Pay

 

Ordinary

Qualified

Section 199A

Long-Term

Return of

 

 

Date

Date(1)

Form

Dividend

Dividend(2)

Dividend(3)

Capital Gain

Capital

Total

Q4’19

01/15/20

02/14/20

Cash

$0.44531

$0.07077

$0.37454

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.44531

Q1’20

04/15/20

05/15/20

Cash

$0.44531

$0.07077

$0.37454

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.44531

Q2’20

07/15/20

08/14/20

Cash

$0.44531

$0.07077

$0.37454

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.44531

Q3’20

10/15/20

11/13/20

Cash

$0.44531

$0.07077

$0.37454

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.44531

6.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C”) Dividends

During 2020, taxable dividends for New Residential’s Series C preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T508) were approximately $1.19975 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2020 Series C preferred stock distributions.

 

Record

Pay

 

Ordinary

Qualified

Section 199A

Long-Term

Return of

 

 

Date

Date(1)

Form

Dividend

Dividend(2)

Dividend(3)

Capital Gain

Capital

Total

Q1’20

04/15/20

05/15/20

Cash

$0.40287

$0.06403

$0.33884

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.40287

Q2’20

07/15/20

08/14/20

Cash

$0.39844

$0.06332

$0.33512

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.39844

Q3’20

10/15/20

11/13/20

Cash

$0.39844

$0.06332

$0.33512

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.39844

The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their shares of New Residential.

(1) The Q4’20 distribution is being treated as received by stockholders and taxable in 2021.
(2) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.
(3) Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL

New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industries with a proven track record of returns and performance. The Company’s mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a portfolio of investments and operating businesses. New Residential has built a diversified, hard-to-replicate portfolio with high-quality investment strategies that have generated returns across different interest rate environments over time. New Residential’s portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (including investments in operating entities consisting of servicing, origination, and affiliated businesses), residential securities (and associated called rights) and loans, and consumer loans. New Residential’s investments in operating entities include its mortgage origination and servicing subsidiary, NewRez, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide services that are complementary to the origination and servicing businesses and other portfolios of mortgage related assets. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has a proven track record of performance, growing and protecting the value of its assets while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns and delivering over $3.5 billion in dividends to shareholders. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City.

