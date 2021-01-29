 

Expedia Group to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 11, 2021

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its fourth quarter 2020 results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The earnings release will post after market close and the webcast will begin at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. We are here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. We leverage our platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Our family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo, Egencia, trivago, HomeAway, Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif, ebookers, CheapTickets, Expedia Group Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert, CarRentals.com, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, Classic Vacations, Traveldoo, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail.

