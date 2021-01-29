First Business Announces 9% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (“First Business”) (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.18 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.9% based on Thursday’s market close price of $18.60. The quarterly dividend represents a 9% increase over the quarterly dividend declared in October 2020, and, based on fourth quarter 2020 earnings per share, a dividend payout ratio of 25.4%. This regular cash dividend is payable on February 18, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2021.

First Business President and Chief Executive Officer, Corey Chambas noted, “Today’s dividend increase reflects our continued commitment to driving shareholder value through a meaningful return to our shareholders while carrying out our growth initiatives. This dividend represents our ninth consecutive dividend increase.”