 

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE:NCV), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020.

At November 30,

2020

 

 

 

2019

Net Assets (a)

$857,168,131

$832,193,893

Common Shares Outstanding

90,373,569

90,193,657

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

$5.91

$5.64

Market Price

$5.39

$5.62

Discount to NAV

(8.80)%

(0.35)%

Overdistributed Net Investment Income Per Common Share (b)

$(0.1374)

$(0.1699)

 

Quarter ended November 30,

2020

 

 

 

2019

Net Investment Income (c)

$8,264,009

$11,657,017

Per Common Share (c)

$0.10

$0.12

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (c)

$48,267,994

$8,976,585

Per Common Share (c)

$0.52

$0.10

 

Nine Months ended November 30,

