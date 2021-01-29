AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE:NCV), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020.
|
At November 30,
2020
2019
$857,168,131
$832,193,893
90,373,569
90,193,657
$5.91
$5.64
$5.39
$5.62
(8.80)%
(0.35)%
$(0.1374)
$(0.1699)
Quarter ended November 30,
2020
2019
$8,264,009
$11,657,017
$0.10
$0.12
$48,267,994
$8,976,585
$0.52
$0.10
Nine Months ended November 30,
|
