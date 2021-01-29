AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (the "Fund") (NYSE:NCZ), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020.
|
At November,
2020
2019
$674,562,727
$656,769,319
76,115,749
76,073,659
$5.30
$5.06
$4.81
$4.97
(9.25)%
(1.78)%
$(0.1269)
$(0.1651)
Quarter ended November 30,
2020
2019
$6,442,782
$8,957,489
$0.08
$0.12
$36,285,601
$6,795,085
$0.49
$0.08
Nine months ended November 30,
2020
2019
$20,611,088
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare