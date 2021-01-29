Humana Selected by Oklahoma Health Care Authority to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

Through SoonerSelect, the Oklahoma Medicaid managed care program – focused on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Medicaid Expansion populations – Humana will serve children and adults across the state with the goal of improving their health and well-being.

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc . (NYSE: HUM) has been selected by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to deliver health care coverage to Medicaid beneficiaries across the state, starting later this year. Humana’s Medicaid division, Humana Healthy Horizons, will administer the coverage in Oklahoma.

“Humana is honored to have been chosen to serve Oklahomans covered under the state’s new Medicaid managed care program,” said Humana Medicaid President John Barger. “We look forward to partnering with the state to bring forward an individualized approach to care that considers the physical and mental well-being of beneficiaries, as well as the critical social determinants that impact the population. We’re proud to have served Oklahoma communities for more than three decades, and we share with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority a deep commitment to delivering quality health care services to Oklahomans who need it most.”

Humana is one of four plan administrators selected as part of a statewide Medicaid managed care procurement issued last year. The state contract will take effect later this year, with the option of renewal terms thereafter.

“Humana looks forward to partnering with the state and addressing the comprehensive whole person health needs of Oklahomans,” said Joseph Fairbanks, CEO of Humana Healthy Horizons in Oklahoma. “We have a longtime commitment to enhancing health; through our collaboration with the state, we look forward to supporting Oklahomans as they face the personal and public health challenges ahead.”

Humana currently serves a total of more than 270,000 Oklahomans, across multiple business lines. The company provides coordinated medical, wellness and pharmacy benefits coverage to its Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan members in Oklahoma. Humana also administers health care coverage for members of the military, military retirees and their dependents through the federal TRICARE program. Humana’s participation in Oklahoma’s new Medicaid program will allow the company to bring its services to more Oklahomans across the state.