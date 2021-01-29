 

CoreLogic Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 Per Share

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders. CoreLogic will pay a cash dividend of $0.33 per share of common stock on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business March 1, 2021.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

27.01.21
Risk Redefined: CoreLogic Catastrophe Report Emphasizes Need to Address Increasing Frequency of Hazard Events Due to Climate Change
21.01.21
Stearns Lending Selects CoreLogic to Accelerate Borrower Income Calculation and Analysis
12.01.21
Leveling Off: Mortgage Delinquencies Continue to Rise but Pace Moderating in October, CoreLogic Reports
07.01.21
CoreLogic Partners with Freddie Mac to Help Automate Income Calculation and Analysis for Self-Employed Borrowers
05.01.21
Quickening the Pace Despite Economic Rough Patches: Annual U.S. Home Price Appreciation Jumped to 8.2% in November, CoreLogic Reports