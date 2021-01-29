ATSG Employees Raise $400,000 for Charity in Annual Giving Campaign

This year’s campaign, branded “We Rise By Lifting Others,” invited the more than 5,300 employees who work for ATSG companies around the world to participate in fundraising activities to benefit a range of charitable organizations, including the United Way, American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, ATSG Cares, Habitat for Humanity, and Wounded Warrior Project, among others.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG), a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation, is proud to announce the company’s annual charity drive contributions for 2020 totaled more than $400,000.

The majority of the campaign’s donations come from employee contributions made via payroll deduction. The number of employees contributing to the campaign this year increased by more than 50 percent over the previous year.

“I’m extremely proud of the generosity and compassion of our employees, who recognize the importance of continuing to fund the critical work of these charities and to give back to our communities,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG, “especially in a year in which non-profit service organizations have seen a marked increase in demand for their services as a result of the pandemic.”

ATSG’s support of the charities in the campaign included more than $150,000 in corporate donations. The employees have taken part in an annual charity campaign since 1984, providing positive returns to charitable organizations and engaging the ATSG team around the globe.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

