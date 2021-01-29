First Keystone Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings (unaudited)

Total interest income increased by $1,040,000 or 2.7%. The increase was chiefly due to positive loan growth, primarily in the Commercial Real Estate portfolio, which increased interest and fees on loans by $2,085,000 or 7.1%. Total interest expense decreased by $3,883,000 or 37.9% primarily due to a $2,296,000 decrease in interest paid on short-term borrowings, stemming from less reliance on borrowings replaced with deposit growth and lower short-term interest rates.

First Keystone Corporation (OTC Pink: FKYS), parent company of First Keystone Community Bank, reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $11,837,000. Net income per share was $2.03 while dividends totaled $1.08 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net income increased by $1,610,000 or 15.7% as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increased loan growth, $610,000 in SBA loan fees, and lower short-term rates paid on liabilities.

Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains, increased by $52,000 or 0.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Service charges and fees on deposits decreased by $531,000, mainly due to fewer overdraft charges and several deposit related fees waived during the Covid-19 pandemic. This was offset by an increase in ATM and debit card income of $199,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Gains on sales of mortgage loans increased by $327,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net securities losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $58,000 were realized mainly due to $286,000 in losses on market value fluctuations on marketable equity securities held in the Corporation’s portfolio, offset by $228,000 in net gains on the sales of securities.

Non-interest expense increased during the year ended December 31, 2020 to $24,605,000. The $1,183,000 increase from 2019 was the result of a $1,230,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, mainly due to an increase in commissions associated with loan growth and retail non-deposit activity, and increased healthcare costs, as well as a $190,000 increase in occupancy expense due to increased rent expenses. The increases in non-interest expense are offset by decreases in expenses associated with advertising and foreclosed assets held for resale in the combined amount of $504,000.