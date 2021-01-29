 

First Keystone Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings (unaudited)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

First Keystone Corporation (OTC Pink: FKYS), parent company of First Keystone Community Bank, reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $11,837,000. Net income per share was $2.03 while dividends totaled $1.08 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net income increased by $1,610,000 or 15.7% as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increased loan growth, $610,000 in SBA loan fees, and lower short-term rates paid on liabilities.

Total interest income increased by $1,040,000 or 2.7%. The increase was chiefly due to positive loan growth, primarily in the Commercial Real Estate portfolio, which increased interest and fees on loans by $2,085,000 or 7.1%. Total interest expense decreased by $3,883,000 or 37.9% primarily due to a $2,296,000 decrease in interest paid on short-term borrowings, stemming from less reliance on borrowings replaced with deposit growth and lower short-term interest rates.

Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains, increased by $52,000 or 0.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Service charges and fees on deposits decreased by $531,000, mainly due to fewer overdraft charges and several deposit related fees waived during the Covid-19 pandemic. This was offset by an increase in ATM and debit card income of $199,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Gains on sales of mortgage loans increased by $327,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net securities losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $58,000 were realized mainly due to $286,000 in losses on market value fluctuations on marketable equity securities held in the Corporation’s portfolio, offset by $228,000 in net gains on the sales of securities.

Non-interest expense increased during the year ended December 31, 2020 to $24,605,000. The $1,183,000 increase from 2019 was the result of a $1,230,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, mainly due to an increase in commissions associated with loan growth and retail non-deposit activity, and increased healthcare costs, as well as a $190,000 increase in occupancy expense due to increased rent expenses. The increases in non-interest expense are offset by decreases in expenses associated with advertising and foreclosed assets held for resale in the combined amount of $504,000.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Keystone Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings (unaudited) First Keystone Corporation (OTC Pink: FKYS), parent company of First Keystone Community Bank, reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $11,837,000. Net income per share was $2.03 while dividends totaled $1.08 per share for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Postal Realty Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update