Citizens Business Bank Ranked Best Bank in America by Forbes for Second Consecutive Year

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, has earned the ranking of “Best Bank in America” for the second consecutive year, according to Forbes’ America’s Best Banks 2021.

“We are excited to be recognized again as the top bank in America by Forbes,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer of CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank. “We are especially proud that this is the third time we have attained the top position in the Forbes’ rankings within the past five years. We are grateful to receive this high honor, and we attribute our strong financial performance to the dedication and talent of our associates and the long standing relationships that we have developed with our customers.”