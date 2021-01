Top 10 Split Trust Announces Automatic Term Extension and Special Retraction

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust (the “Fund”) announced today that pursuant to the Fund’s trust agreement, the term of the Fund is being extended automatically for an additional five-year period beyond the March 31, 2021 termination date to March 31, 2026. In connection with the automatic extension of the term, holders of Capital Units and Preferred Securities have a special retraction right (“Special Retraction Right”) to permit holders of such securities to retract such securities on March 31, 2021 on the terms on which such securities would have been redeemed or repaid had the term of the Fund not been extended.

Retraction payments for Capital Units and Preferred Securities tendered pursuant to the Special Retraction Right will be made no later than 10 business days following the retraction date of March 31, 2021, provided that such securities have been surrendered for retraction on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 17, 2021. If more Capital Units than Preferred Securities are retracted under the Special Retraction Right, the Fund will redeem Preferred Securities on a pro rata basis to ensure an equal number of Capital Units and Preferred Securities remain outstanding. Conversely, if more Preferred Securities than Capital Units are retracted under the Special Retraction Right, the Fund will consolidate the Capital Units to ensure an equal number of Capital Units and Preferred Securities remain outstanding. Notice of such retraction or consolidation, as the case may be, will be made via press release on or before March 22, 2021.