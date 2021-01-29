 

ProntoForms Corporation Announces Change in Sales Leadership

OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, today announced that Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Michael Cho is departing his position effective immediately.

Mr. Cho’s current responsibilities will be assumed by members of the ProntoForms leadership team while the Company engages the replacement candidate.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to Michael for his contribution to ProntoForms and wish him the best in his future opportunities,” said Alvaro Pombo, CEO of ProntoForms.

About ProntoForms Corporation 

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact: 

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer 
ProntoForms Corporation 
613.599.8288 ext. 1111 
apombo@prontoforms.com 		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.
 
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


