 

60% of Tobacco Retailers who Have Carried TAAT for Three or More Weeks Have Placed Reorders

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that after TAAT became available to purchase at tobacco retail stores in Ohio, approximately 60% of retailers who have carried TAAT for three or more weeks have reordered at least once, with several reorders being for a greater quantity than the first. Additionally, the Company has confirmed through its first distribution partner in Ohio that TAAT has been placed in approximately 1.4% of all convenience and gas station retail points of sale in the state of Ohio. This reorder rate for TAAT could be attributed to sustained interest in the product from legal-aged smokers, with the management of several tobacco retailers indicating there has been a pattern of repeat customers who request TAAT by name. During TAAT’s second month of retail availability in Ohio, the Company continues its promotional initiatives targeted towards legal-aged smokers including a digital marketing campaign for the TryTAAT landing page (http://trytaat.com), as well as an “out-of-home” media campaign on gasoline pump displays which was launched at 1,087 Ohio gas stations earlier this week. In-house sales efforts led by the Company have continued to garner new store placements for TAAT in new parts of Ohio, its initial market in the United States.

“Original”, “Smooth”, and “Menthol” varieties of TAAT are merchandised as part of a cigarette display at a tobacco retail store in Ohio

Even in the early stages of the launch of TAAT in Q4 2020, legal-aged smokers across the United States exhibited enthusiasm about the product. In the Company’s November 6, 2020 press release it was announced that nearly one third of all visitors to the TryTAAT landing page submitted confirmed requests for a sample pack of TAAT, a conversion rate that is considered exceptional by industry standards. In a press release dated January 12, 2021, the Company also announced that the Menthol variety of TAAT was the first to be sold out and reordered by tobacco retailers. As tobacco retailers in Ohio continue to reorder TAAT, the Company is confident that it can keep gaining market share by scaling its current commercialization efforts. Once the TAAT online store is launched, the Company believes the ability to sell TAAT directly to legal-aged smokers could accelerate adoption of TAAT as a replacement for tobacco cigarettes.

