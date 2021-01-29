Emergia Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase a Land for Development in Alliston, Ontario, Through a Joint Venture

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “Corporation” or “EMERGIA”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement to purchase a land of approximately 100 acres in Alliston, Ontario for a purchase price of $15.7 million (including closing costs and a reserve for interests and pre-development costs). The closing is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary conditions.

The acquisition of the land, done at arm’s length, will be made through a 50/50 joint venture with third parties, whereby the Corporation will remain in charge of the management of the development project. The Corporation and its joint venture partner will each inject $5.4 million and a financing of $4.9 million with institutional lenders is being put in place to fund the balance of the purchase price. The Corporation has already paid $0.6 million in cash and the balance of its $5.4 million portion will be paid by the issuance of $4.8 million of class “A” common shares of the Corporation to be issued at the higher of the closing price of the shares on the day preceding the closing of the acquisition or $1.00 per share.