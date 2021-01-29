Emergia Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase a Land for Development in Alliston, Ontario, Through a Joint Venture
MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “Corporation” or “EMERGIA”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement to purchase a land of approximately 100 acres in Alliston, Ontario for a purchase price of $15.7 million (including closing costs and a reserve for interests and pre-development costs). The closing is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary conditions.
The acquisition of the land, done at arm’s length, will be made through a 50/50 joint venture with third parties, whereby the Corporation will remain in charge of the management of the development project. The Corporation and its joint venture partner will each inject $5.4 million and a financing of $4.9 million with institutional lenders is being put in place to fund the balance of the purchase price. The Corporation has already paid $0.6 million in cash and the balance of its $5.4 million portion will be paid by the issuance of $4.8 million of class “A” common shares of the Corporation to be issued at the higher of the closing price of the shares on the day preceding the closing of the acquisition or $1.00 per share.
Zoning of the land is expected to change in the course of 2021, following which the Corporation intends to sell part of the land to a developer of single-family residences (approximately 70 acres).
The remainder is intended to be developed by the Corporation in 500 multi-residential units and a proximity services strip shopping center of 50,000 to 60,000 sq. ft.
”This transaction is perfectly in line with the Corporation’s business model that includes mixed-use development and sale of excess lands that do not fit in our model. It also meets our goal of expanding our operations in Ontario, and this is a good opportunity for EMERGIA to start its activities in the province of Ontario” said Henri Petit, President and CEO of EMERGIA.
ABOUT EMERGIA INC.
EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.
