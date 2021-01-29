 

IF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 22:15  |  25   |   |   

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: IROQ) (the “Company”) the holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (the “Association”), announced unaudited net income of $1.5 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $964,000, or $0.32 per basic share and $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $5.1 million compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. We recorded a credit for loan losses of $(49,000) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to a credit for loan losses of $(30,000) for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Interest income decreased to $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Interest expense decreased to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Non-interest income increased to $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Non-interest expense increased to $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Provision for income tax increased to $571,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $372,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company announced unaudited net income of $2.8 million, or $0.92 per basic share and $0.91 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.65 per basic share and $0.64 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2019. For the six months ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $9.9 million compared to $8.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. We recorded a provision for loan losses of $266,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to a credit for loan losses of $(84,000) for the six months ended December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in risk associated with outstanding loans due to a change in portfolio mix and, to a lesser extent, additional reserves for all loans that remain under temporary COVID-19 modifications. The increase in reserves was partially offset by the addition of SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that do not require a reserve since they are 100% guaranteed by the U.S. government. While we have closed 305 SBA PPP loans representing $26.3 million in funding, after SBA forgiveness, we have 191 loans totaling $17.4 million remaining in our portfolio at December 31, 2020,

Interest income decreased to $12.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, from $13.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Interest expense decreased to $2.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from $4.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Our interest income could be reduced in the future due to COVID-19. In keeping with guidance from our regulators, we are executing payment deferrals for our lending clients that are adversely affected by the pandemic. At December 31, 2020, we have 169 loans with current balances of $85.7 million that have received COVID-19 modifications. These modifications allow borrowers to pay interest only for up to six months. As of December 31, 2020, 148 of these loans totaling $58.5 million have returned to principal and interest payments, leaving 21 loans for $27.2 million still under temporary modifications.

Non-interest income increased to $3.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, from $2.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in non-interest income was mostly due to an increase in gain on sale of loans as a result of a significant increase in refinance activity stimulated by a low interest environment, and also by an increase in gain on sale of available-for-sale securities. Non-interest expense increased to $9.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from $8.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Provision for income tax increased to $1.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, from $787,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $713.4 million compared to $735.5 million at June 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $7.7 million at December 31, 2020, from $33.5 million at June 30, 2020. Investment securities increased to $167.6 million at December 31, 2020, from $162.4 million at June 30, 2020. Net loans receivable decreased to $506.8 million at December 31, 2020, from $509.8 million at June 30, 2020. Deposits decreased to $587.4 million at December 31, 2020, from $601.7 million at June 30, 2020. Total borrowings, including repurchase agreements, decreased to $31.6 million at December 31, 2020 from $41.2 million at June 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity increased to $84.9 million at December 31, 2020 from $82.6 million at June 30, 2020. Equity increased due to net income of $2.8 million, and ESOP and stock equity plan activity of $284,000, partially offset by a decrease of $270,000 in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax, and the payment of approximately $454,000 in dividends to our shareholders.

IF Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (the “Association”). The Association, originally chartered in 1883 and headquartered in Watseka, Illinois, conducts its operations from seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. The principal activity of the Association’s wholly-owned subsidiary, L.C.I. Service Corporation, is the sale of property and casualty insurance.

This press release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

The Company cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and geopolitical conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Selected Income Statement Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Six Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

2019

2020

2019

 

(unaudited)

Interest and dividend income

$

6,238

 

$

6,789

 

$

12,503

$

13,797

 

Interest expense

 

1,188

 

 

2,448

 

 

2,565

 

4,870

 

Net interest income

 

5,050

 

 

4,341

 

 

9,938

 

8,927

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

(49

)

 

(30

)

 

266

 

(84

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

5,099

 

 

4,371

 

 

9,672

 

9,011

 

Non-interest income

 

1,463

 

 

1,223

 

 

3,214

 

2,291

 

Non-interest expense

 

4,528

 

 

4,258

 

 

9,009

 

8,451

 

Income before taxes

 

2,034

 

 

1,336

 

 

3,877

 

2,851

 

Income tax expense

 

571

 

 

372

 

 

1,083

 

787

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

1,463

 

$

964

 

$

2,794

$

2,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share (1) Basic

$

0.48

 

$

0.32

 

$

0.92

$

0.65

 

Diluted

$

0.48

 

$

0.31

 

$

0.91

$

0.64

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (1)

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

3,035,898

 

 

3,042,630

 

 

3,033,492

 

3,173,685

 

Diluted

 

3,072,496

 

 

3,099,912

 

 

3,057,633

 

3,228,463

 

 

 

 

footnotes on following page

Performance Ratios

 

 

For the Six Months Ended
December 31, 2020

For the Year Ended
June 30, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

Return on average assets

0.77%

 

0.61%

Return on average equity

6.66%

 

5.30%

Net interest margin on average interest earning assets

2.86%

 

2.75%

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

At
December 31, 2020

At
June 30, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

Assets

$

713,399

 

$

735,517

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

7,665

 

 

33,467

 

Investment securities

 

167,551

 

 

162,394

 

Net loans receivable

 

506,786

 

 

509,817

 

Deposits

 

587,365

 

 

601,700

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, repurchase agreements and other borrowings

 

31,571

 

 

41,238

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

84,918

 

 

82,564

 

Book value per share (2)

 

26.21

 

 

25.48

 

Average stockholders’ equity to average total assets

 

11.52

%

 

11.55

%

 

Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

At
December 31, 2020

 

At
June 30, 2020

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Non-performing assets (3)

$

674

 

$

1,095

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

6,449

 

 

6,234

 

 

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

0.09

%

 

0.15

%

 

Allowance for losses to total loans

 

1.26

%

 

1.21

%

 

Allowance for losses to total loans excluding PPP loans (4)

 

1.30

%

 

1.27

%

 
(1)

Shares outstanding do not include ESOP shares not committed for release.

(2)

Total stockholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding of 3,240,376 at both December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020.

(3)

Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and accruing, and foreclosed assets held for sale.

(4)

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans are administered by the SBA and are fully guaranteed by the U.S. government.

 

IF Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: IROQ) (the “Company”) the holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (the “Association”), announced unaudited net income of $1.5 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the three months …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Postal Realty Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update