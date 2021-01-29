 

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Information

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) today announced the tax treatment of common stock and preferred stock dividends declared in 2020. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions by Two Harbors. Stockholders should review the 2020 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Additionally, as each stockholder’s tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their individual tax consequences.

Tax Treatment of the Common and Preferred Distributions

Two Harbors is required to report the portion of its 2020 dividends that are treated as excess inclusion income for federal income tax purposes. No portion of the company’s 2020 dividend distributions are expected to consist of excess inclusion income, which may be treated as unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) and subject to special tax reporting for certain tax exempt investors.

Pursuant to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, dividends declared by a real estate investment trust (REIT) during the last three months of a calendar year that are payable to stockholders of record on a specified date in such three month period, but which are actually paid during January of the following calendar year, are considered paid on December 31st of the calendar year in which the dividends were declared, to the extent of the REIT’s distributable earnings and profits. The company’s fourth quarter common stock distribution, payable to stockholders on January 29, 2021 with a record date of December 30, 2020, is treated as a 2021 distribution for tax purposes and will be reported on the 2021 Form 1099-DIV due to the REIT’s insufficient earnings and profits for the tax year ending December 31, 2020.

Distributions for Two Harbors Investment Corp.

The federal income tax classification of Two Harbors’ 2020 common and preferred stock distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following tables.

2020 FORM 1099-DIV – Common Stock

Box 1a
Total

Box 1b
Total

Box 2a Total

Box 3 Total

Box 5 Total

Distribution
Type

Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2020 Total
Distribution
Per Share

Adjustments(1)

2020
Ordinary
Dividends

2020
Qualified
Dividends(2)

2020 Capital
Gain
Distributions

2020
Nondividend
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends(3)

Cash

4/6/2020

4/16/2020

4/29/2020

$0.050000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.050000

$0.000000

Cash

6/18/2020

6/30/2020

7/29/2020

$0.140000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.140000

$0.000000

Cash

9/21/2020

10/1/2020

10/29/2020

$0.140000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.140000

$0.000000

Cash

12/17/2020

12/30/2020

1/29/2021

$0.170000

($0.170000)

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

Totals

$0.500000

($0.170000)

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.330000

$0.000000

(1) Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 29, 2021 with a record date of December 30, 2020 are treated as received by stockholders on December 31, 2020 to the extent of 2020 earnings and profits. As Two Harbors' aggregate 2020 cash distributions exceeded its 2020 earnings and profits, the January 2021 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2020 is treated as a 2021 distribution for federal income tax purposes and is not included on the 2020 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 30, 2020, $0.0000 is reported on your 2020 Form 1099 and $0.1700 will be reported on your 2021 Form 1099.

(2) Qualified Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for capital gains tax rates.

(3) Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

2020 FORM 1099-DIV – Preferred Series A

Box 1a Total

Box 1b Total

Box 2a Total

Box 3 Total

Box 5 Total

Distribution
Type

Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2020 Total
Distribution
Per Share

Adjustments

2020
Ordinary
Dividends

2020
Qualified
Dividends(1)

2020 Capital
Gain
Distributions

2020
Nondividend
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends(2)

Cash

12/17/2019

1/10/2020

1/27/2020

$0.507810

$0.000000

$0.507810

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.507810

Cash

4/6/2020

4/16/2020

4/29/2020

$0.507810

$0.000000

$0.202812

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.304998

$0.202812

Cash

6/18/2020

7/10/2020

7/27/2020

$0.507810

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.507810

$0.000000

Cash

9/21/2020

10/12/2020

10/27/2020

$0.507810

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.507810

$0.000000

Totals

$2.031240

$0.000000

$0.710622

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.320618

$0.710622

(1) Qualified Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for capital gains tax rates.

(2) Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

2020 FORM 1099-DIV – Preferred Series B

Box 1a Total

Box 1b Total

Box 2a Total

Box 3 Total

Box 5 Total

Distribution
Type

Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2020 Total
Distribution
Per Share

Adjustments

2020
Ordinary
Dividends

2020
Qualified
Dividends(1)

2020 Capital
Gain
Distributions

2020
Nondividend
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends(2)

Cash

12/17/2019

1/10/2020

1/27/2020

$0.476560

$0.000000

$0.476560

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.476560

Cash

4/6/2020

4/16/2020

4/29/2020

$0.476560

$0.000000

$0.190331

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.286229

$0.190331

Cash

6/18/2020

7/10/2020

7/27/2020

$0.476560

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.476560

$0.000000

Cash

9/21/2020

10/12/2020

10/27/2020

$0.476560

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.476560

$0.000000

Totals

$1.906240

$0.000000

$0.666891

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.239349

$0.666891

(1) Qualified Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for capital gains tax rates.

(2) Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

2020 FORM 1099-DIV – Preferred Series C

Box 1a Total

Box 1b Total

Box 2a Total

Box 3 Total

Box 5 Total

Distribution
Type

Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2020 Total
Distribution
Per Share

Adjustments

2020
Ordinary
Dividends

2020
Qualified
Dividends(1)

2020 Capital
Gain
Distributions

2020
Nondividend
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends(2)

Cash

12/17/2019

1/10/2020

1/27/2020

$0.453130

$0.000000

$0.453130

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453130

Cash

4/6/2020

4/16/2020

4/29/2020

$0.453130

$0.000000

$0.180974

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.272156

$0.180974

Cash

6/18/2020

7/10/2020

7/27/2020

$0.453130

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453130

$0.000000

Cash

9/21/2020

10/12/2020

10/27/2020

$0.453130

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453130

$0.000000

Totals

$1.812520

$0.000000

$0.634104

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.178416

$0.634104

(1) Qualified Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for capital gains tax rates.

(2) Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

2020 FORM 1099-DIV – Preferred Series D

Box 1a Total

Box 1b Total

Box 2a Total

Box 3 Total

Box 5 Total

Distribution
Type

Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2020 Total
Distribution
Per Share

Adjustments

2020
Ordinary
Dividends

2020
Qualified
Dividends(1)

2020 Capital
Gain
Distributions

2020
Nondividend
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends(2)

Cash

12/17/2019

1/1/2020

1/15/2020

$0.484375

$0.000000

$0.484375

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.484375

Cash

4/6/2020

4/16/2020

4/29/2020

$0.484375

$0.000000

$0.193453

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.290922

$0.193453

Cash

6/18/2020

7/1/2020

7/15/2020

$0.484375

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.484375

$0.000000

Cash

9/21/2020

10/1/2020

10/15/2020

$0.484375

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.484375

$0.000000

Totals

$1.937500

$0.000000

$0.677828

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.259672

$0.677828

(1) - Qualified Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for capital gains tax rates.

(2) - Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

2020 FORM 1099-DIV – Preferred Series E

Box 1a Total

Box 1b Total

Box 2a Total

Box 3 Total

Box 5 Total

Distribution
Type

Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2020 Total
Distribution
Per Share

Adjustments

2020
Ordinary
Dividends

2020
Qualified
Dividends(1)

2020 Capital
Gain
Distributions

2020
Nondividend
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends(2)

Cash

12/17/2019

1/1/2020

1/15/2020

$0.468750

$0.000000

$0.468750

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.468750

Cash

4/6/2020

4/16/2020

4/29/2020

$0.468750

$0.000000

$0.187212

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.281538

$0.187212

Cash

6/18/2020

7/1/2020

7/15/2020

$0.468750

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.468750

$0.000000

Cash

9/21/2020

10/1/2020

10/15/2020

$0.468750

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.468750

$0.000000

Totals

$1.875000

$0.000000

$0.655962

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.219038

$0.655962

(1) - Qualified Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for capital gains tax rates.

(2) - Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the amount in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

In addition, Two Harbors declared dividends with respect to its Series A, Series B, Series C, Series D and Series E preferred shares on December 17, 2020. The record date for Series A, Series B, and Series C preferred dividends was January 12, 2021. The record date for Series D and Series E preferred dividends was January 1, 2021. Accordingly, these preferred dividends will be taxable to stockholders in the 2021 tax year.

Consult Your Tax Advisor

Stockholders may have additional reporting obligations to the Internal Revenue Service and/or other tax authorities.

The U.S. federal income tax treatment of holding Two Harbors common and preferred stock to any particular stockholder will depend on the stockholder’s particular tax circumstances. You are urged to consult your tax advisor regarding the U.S. federal, state, local and foreign income and other tax consequences to you, in light of your particular investment or tax circumstances, of acquiring, holding and disposing of Two Harbors common and preferred stock.

Two Harbors does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Any tax statements contained herein were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding U.S., federal, state or local tax penalties. Please consult your advisor as to any tax, accounting or legal statements made herein.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the SEC’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., Attn: Investor Relations, 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1400, Minnetonka, MN, 55305, telephone (612) 453-4100

