The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Announcement Regarding Previously Announced Tender Offer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor, today updated its announcement of December 21, 2020 regarding an Interim Tender Offer by The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUBA) (the “Fund”). The Fund will commence the Interim Tender Offer on or about February 12, 2021, on terms previously announced. The Fund will offer to purchase up to 5% of outstanding shares of the Fund at 97.5% of NAV. The formal offer and specific date and detailed terms of the tender will be announced in the near future.



The Fund has not commenced the tender offer described in this release. The above statements are not intended to constitute an offer to participate in any tender offer. Further information about the tender offers will be announced via future press releases. Shareholders will be notified in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, either by publication or mailing or both. The Interim Tender Offer will be made only by an offer to purchase, a related letter of transmittal, and other documents to be filed with the SEC. Shareholders of the Fund should read the respective offer to purchase and tender offer statement and related exhibits when those documents are filed and become available, as they will contain important information about the tender offers. These and other filed documents will be available to investors for free both at the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov) and from the Fund (www.herzfeld.com/CUBA).

Requests for more information, questions and requests for additional copies of the offer materials, please contact AST Fund Solutions, LLC, the Information Agent for the Interim Tender Offer at (866) 406-2285.

About Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., founded in 1984, is an SEC registered investment advisor, specializing in investment analysis and account management in closed-end funds. The Firm also specializes in investment in the Caribbean Basin. The HERZFELD/CUBA division of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. serves as the investment advisor to The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. a publicly traded closed-end fund (NASDAQ: CUBA).