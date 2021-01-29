 

Innovative Solutions & Support Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Information

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 22:30  |  17   |   |   

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) announced today that the Company will release results for the first quarter 2021 (period ended December 30, 2020) on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call the next day, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern time, to discuss these results.

Please use the following dial in number to register your name and company affiliation for the conference call: 1-844-739-3798. No conference ID is required.

The call will also be carried live on the Investor Relations page of the Company website at www.innovative-ss.com and will be available for subsequent listening for 30 days.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

Certain matters contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are “forward-looking” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflects management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Innovative Solutions and Support Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Solutions & Support Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Information Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) announced today that the Company will release results for the first quarter 2021 (period ended December 30, 2020) on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after the market closes. The Company will host a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Postal Realty Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update