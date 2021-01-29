 

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice

This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distributions paid on January 29, 2021 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distributions, payable January 29, 2021 and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Estimated Sources of Distributions

 

($) Current

Distribution

% Breakdown

of the Current

Distribution

($) Total Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date

% Breakdown of the

Total Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

0.0250

 

50%

 

0.0250

 

50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

0.0250

 

50%

 

0.0250

 

50%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

0.0000

 

0%

 

0.0000

 

0%

Return of Capital

0.0000

 

0%

 

0.0000

