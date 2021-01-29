 

Oklahoma Health Care Authority Chooses UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Medicaid Beneficiaries


   

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which is partnering with managed care health plans to improve people’s health outcomes, increase access to care, and reduce health care costs, selected UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Oklahoma to administer its statewide Medicaid program, SoonerSelect, starting later this year.

“UnitedHealthcare has been committed to improving the health and well-being of Oklahomans since 1985, and we look forward to serving SoonerCare beneficiaries by providing high quality, sustainable health care,” said Megan Haddock, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Oklahoma. “We are honored to continue our partnership with the state to help Oklahomans live healthier lives.”

UnitedHealthcare will work closely with the state to deliver self-management care solutions and improve the overall health and well-being of Oklahomans through whole-person, coordinated care, which addresses both medical needs and social services such as support with food, transportation, employment, housing and addiction therapy.

The company will offer health benefit plans for a portion of the state’s Medicaid program. Membership will include access to UnitedHealthcare Community Plan’s care provider network, wellness programs and comprehensive health coverage. This includes preventive care, primary care, hospitalization, prescriptions and other health and wellness services, often at low or no cost.

Currently, UnitedHealthcare employs nearly 1,000 people in Oklahoma and works with a number of local organizations and nonprofits to improve access to vital health care and community resources, including housing for families and seniors facing housing insecurity.

UnitedHealthcare provides employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare health plans, as well as Dual Special Needs Plans for nearly 600,000 people in Oklahoma. Nearly 14,000 providers and hospitals are under contract in the state. For more information, visit www.uhccommunityplan.com/ok.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Disclaimer

