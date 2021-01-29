 

DraftKings Announces Matt Kalish’s Participation in Upcoming Virtual Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 22:49  |  43   |   |   

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Matt Kalish, co-founder and President, North America, will participate in the following event:

  • EGR Global and Continent8 host “Leaders and Legends” on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The panel discussion is scheduled for 9:00AM ET.

The panel discussion will be available to those who register on the Continent8 website and can also be accessed via the DraftKings investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

Media:

Media@draftkings.com

Investors:

Investors@draftkings.com


DraftKings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DraftKings Announces Matt Kalish’s Participation in Upcoming Virtual Event BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Matt Kalish, co-founder and President, North America, will participate in the following event: EGR Global and Continent8 host “Leaders and Legends” on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Digital Ally Announces Notable Multi-Year Order for its Body Cameras and EVO-HD In-Car System for ...
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
Amarin Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Icosapent Ethyl for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Nevada Copper Announces Closing of Its Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
28.01.21
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
27.01.21
Charlotte Hornets Name DraftKings Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner
26.01.21
DraftKings to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results February 26
24.01.21
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
20.01.21
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
19.01.21
DraftKings Mobile Sportsbook and iGaming to Arrive in Michigan on January 22nd
19.01.21
Bleacher Report and DraftKings to Unveil Exclusive Super Bowl LV Prop Bets Show – B/R Drop Zone: DraftKings Big Game Prop Reveal
13.01.21
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
2
Draftkings +485% im letzten Jahr - Jetzt kaufen??
08.12.20
6
Draftkings - Sportwettenanbieter No 1 in den USA - 100 Billion market in 2023/24