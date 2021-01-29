FedEx Delivers Vince Lombardi Trophy to Tampa Bay Ahead of Super Bowl LV

“For more than 20 years, FedEx Express has reliably delivered the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl host city,” said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Communications. “This annual delivery is one of more than a billion deliveries that the more than 600,000 FedEx team members make for and to customers around the world each year. While Super Bowl Experience will look a little different this year, we are honored to be part of this tradition leading up to one of the biggest sporting events of the year.”

As Tampa Bay prepares to host Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy has arrived in the city via FedEx, the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL. FedEx Express provided safe and on-time delivery of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s, officially kicking off the weeklong celebration leading up to the Big Game.

The historic trophy, which was handcrafted by artisans at Tiffany & Co., is made of sterling silver and depicts a regulation-size football in kicking position on a pyramid-like base that features the words ‘Vince Lombardi Trophy’ and ‘Super Bowl LV’ along with the NFL shield.

Craig Sniffen, a 27-year FedEx Express team member, helped make the final delivery to the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s. Super Bowl XXXVII Champion and 11-time Pro Bowler Derrick Brooks also participated in the delivery moment virtually.

FedEx SenseAware℠ provided real time monitoring of the trophy’s location and integrity of the shipment during its journey from NFL Headquarters in New York City, through the FedEx Hub in Memphis, to the Tampa Riverwalk – where it will be on display at Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s through Saturday, Feb. 6. On Sunday, Feb. 7, it will be awarded to either the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, commemorating a Super Bowl Champion for the 2020-21 NFL season.

“The arrival of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl host city is an annual tradition that helps kick off the biggest week of the NFL season,” said NFL EVP of Club Business and League Events, Peter O’Reilly. “Thanks to our longstanding sponsor FedEx, the trophy was delivered to Tampa Bay for fans to see up-close at Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s before it is awarded to the Super Bowl Champions.”

To learn more about what FedEx is doing at the Super Bowl and throughout the NFL season, follow FedEx on Facebook and Twitter via @FedEx.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $75 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005627/en/