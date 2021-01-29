 

VR Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1.5 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR; FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF) (the “Company” or “VR”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (“Financing”) consisting of 5,134,933 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,540,480.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.45 per common share for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Financing.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid cash fees of $68,578.79 to certain finders.

Certain insiders of the Company, participated in the Financing. The issuance of Units to insiders of the Company pursuant to the Financing will be considered related party transactions within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction (“MI 61-101”). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation, based on a determination that fair market value of the participation in the Financing by insiders will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The securities that were issued under the Financing are subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities law.

VR will use the net proceeds of the Financing for mineral exploration on its properties in Ontario and Nevada, and for general administrative and corporate purposes.  

From VR’s CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, “we are grateful for the interest out of Europe towards the lead order and anchor for this financing, and from several core institutional shareholders and two directors who provided strong additional support. Our existing $2m treasury was sufficient for G&A through 2021 and for the first pass drilling of the Amsel gold target planned for this summer; the additional $1.5m successfully Closed for this financing will allow us to advance the Reveille silver-copper project to first pass drilling in 2021 as well; the targets are ready subsequent to nearly-continuous exploration since last June, and our planning is well underway for a state-of-the art 3D DCIP geophysical survey and Phase I of a two-phase RC drill program which we intend to start next month, in mid-February. We are excited to pursue the upside potential of this drilling in the near term, as we await our drill permit and drilling planned for this summer at Amsel.”  

