Today’s MICT filing of a resale registration statement amendment relates to the registration of a portion of the restricted shares in issue and does not reflect a new issuance of stock

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (“MICT” or the “Company”) filed an amendment to the resale registration statement filing made on Friday, December 18, 2020. The Company wishes to clarify the purpose of the filing of the resale registration statement and this amendment. The filings were not for a new issuance of shares but were made to register a portion of the Company's currently outstanding restricted shares from certain of its holders.

